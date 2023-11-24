Residents invited to comment as city considers additional tax breaks for LG

The public will have an opportunity to speak as Holland City Council considers a new tax break request for LG Energy Solutions.

HOLLAND — The public will have an opportunity to speak as Holland City Council considers a new tax break request for LG Energy Solutions.

The most recent Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption request is part of a $3 billion agreement the battery maker reached with Toyota earlier this year. LG plans to make a $16.5 million investment in the form of an additional 52,832-square-foot expansion.

If approved, the IFT would decrease the company's tax liability for 12 years. The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Holland City Hall.

Announcement of the hearing comes days after word broke the company plans to lay off 170 employees in the coming months. LG President of Michigan Charles Hyun cited the company's first expansion and the ensuing transition as reasons for the layoffs.

"As we continue our mass expansion and renovations, LG Energy Solution Michigan is transitioning and retooling some production lines from our current production facility to our second factory within our Holland site," he wrote in an email obtained by the Sentinel. "As a result, less staff will be needed as some production lines are transitioned."

The additional expansion is not expected to create new jobs, but the company said it would help retain 155 full-time employees related to the project, slated for completion in 2025.

The company is currently working on a $1.7 billion expansion that started in early 2022. That development was meant to create 1,000 skilled, well-paying jobs by 2025, spread over 1 million square feet.

A deadline to meet that hiring target from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in exchange for two $10 million grants was already pushed back in June. The company blamed a limited labor force.

The plant, located off 146th Avenue near I-196, first opened in 2010.

It wasn't immediately clear how layoffs might impact grant funding or new approvals moving forward.

