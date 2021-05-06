U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,174.39
    +6.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,385.54
    +155.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,526.19
    -56.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.31
    -18.06 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.01
    -0.62 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +30.90 (+1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    27.47
    +0.94 (+3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2058
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    -0.0200 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1200
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,983.57
    -443.76 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.43
    +16.01 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from improvements to community infrastructure

KAKISA, NT, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The health, safety, and well-being of Northerners are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories. Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities - and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done as we prepare to recover and build back better.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories; the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Territorial Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs; and Lloyd Chicot, Chief of the Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation, announced joint funding for improvements to seven community infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. Northwest Territories communities and Indigenous ultimate recipients are providing over $835,000 towards these projects.

Among the projects funded, a new arbour in the community of Kakisa will create a central family-focused space to gather for cultural activities and celebrations. Additional investments will provide an improved user experience through modern recreational and cultural facilities in Inuvik, Fort Smith and Fort Simpson, as well as cleaner and more reliable drinking water in Hay River.

Once complete, these projects will improve the quality and accessibility of facilities in Northwest Territories communities for the benefit of residents and visitors.

All orders of government continue to work together for Northerners to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the territory when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Cultural and recreational centres are at the heart of our communities. Federal funding will support seven projects in communities across the Northwest Territories, including construction of a new arbour in the Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation community of Kakisa, a family-focused space to gather for cultural ceremonies and celebrations. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, tackles climate change and builds more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Community infrastructure is key to providing reliable, dynamic and inclusive services for residents. Today's investments in community infrastructure across the Northwest Territories will ensure residents have access to modern and accessible spaces to connect and stay healthy."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"I am very pleased that with this announcement we are able to demonstrate the continued collaboration between the Federal Government, the Government of the Northwest Territories, our Indigenous Governments and NWT community governments as they work towards enhancing and building sustainable community infrastructure. These projects in Kakisa, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith and Hay River will contribute to thriving, resilient northern communities."

The Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Quick facts

  • Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

  • To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html.

  • Across the Northwest Territories, the Government of Canada has invested more than $451.6 million in over 100 infrastructure projects.

Related products

Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from improvements to community infrastructure [Link to Backgrounder]

Backgrounder

Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from improvements to community infrastructure

Joint federal and community funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six community, culture and recreation projects and one water infrastructure project in the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. Northwest Territories communities and Indigenous ultimate recipients are providing over $835,000 towards these projects.

Project Information:

Ultimate
Recipient

Project Name

Project Description

Funding Stream

Federal Funding

Ultimate Recipient Funding

Ka'a'gee Tu, First Nation of

Kakisa Cultural Arbour Centre

Construction of a cultural arbour centre serving several purposes, including meetings, feasts and ceremonies. The work involves constructing the cultural arbour structure and landscaping.

CCRIS

$225,000

$75,000

Fort Smith, Town of

Fort Smith Trail and Basketball Court

Resurfacing the basketball court and walking trail. This includes asphalt removal, excavation, grading and asphalt resurfacing covering a total area of over 6000 m2.

CCRIS

$309,791

$103,264

Fort Simpson, Village of

Fort Simpson Pool Insulation

Rehabilitation of the insulation system in the outdoor pool.

CCRIS

$288,750

$96,250

Fort Simpson, Village of

Fort Simpson Community Splash Park and Enhancements

Installation of a new community splash park, a new playground and a new gathering area for community celebrations.

CCRIS

$262,500

$87,500

Hay River, Town of

Hay River Water Treatment Plant Feasibility and Preliminary Design

Feasibility study to assess the potential construction of a replacement water treatment and identification of other water treatment options.

GIS

$225,000

$225,000

Inuvialuit Communications Society

Upgrades to Tusaayaksat building

Upgrades to the Tusaayaksat building, which houses the Inuvialuit Cultural Resources Centre. This includes increasing accessibility to the building, renovating the indoor programming space, constructing outdoor programming space and improving connectivity to the building to support video conferencing.

CCRIS

$185,625

$61,875

Inuvik, Town of

Inuvik Midnight Sun Complex Pool Rehabilitation

The project will rehabilitate the pool at the Midnight Sun Recreation Complex. The project includes repair or replacement of the pool liner, water supply inlets, main drains, skimmers, pool walls, mechanical systems, tiling, pool deck safety measures and other ancillary works.

CCRIS

$562,500

$187,500

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in the Northwest Territories:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nt-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/06/c3989.html

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Orders Arrest of Finance Minister Over Misuse of Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s prosecutor ordered the arrest of Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al-Emadi to question him over an alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds, state-run Qatar News Agency reported.Al-Emadi was named finance minister a day after Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took over leadership of the country in June 2013, and has held the role since. The prosecutor has launched an investigation, QNA said on Thursday. No further details were immediately available.The arrest was unusual, because allegations of criminal conduct by senior state officials or members of ruling families in the Gulf are typically addressed behind closed doors. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s declared anti-corruption drive in 2017, which targeted royals and businesspeople, was an exception.Still, Qatar’s dollar bonds held on to most of their earlier gains following the news, with the yield on the security due 2050 down about 4 basis points to 3.4%. The country’s stock market has closed for the weekend.Al-Emadi had been a stalwart of Qatar’s financial system, helping to transform Qatar National Bank from a local champion into the region’s biggest lender as its chief executive from 2007 to 2013. He currently serves as chairman of the bank’s board, is president of the executive board of Qatar Airways, and is also on the board of Qatar Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund.More recently, amid speculation that Al-Emadi had fallen out of favor, he was replaced as chairman of the Qatar Financial Centre -- a platform through which most foreign financial firms working in the country are registered and among agencies that encourage foreign investment.Al Emadi has been regarded as a budget-conscious finance chief, reluctant to raise excess debt even though Qatar’s bond yields are among the lowest in developing economies. At the same time, he’s overseen heavy spending in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that Qatar is to host. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates the country will plow $300 billion into infrastructure projects ahead of the soccer tournament.(Updates with details on finance chief in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR-Backed Pepper Money Expands Australia’s Biggest IPO of 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian non-bank lender Pepper Money Ltd. increased the size of its initial public offering Thursday, making the country’s biggest offering so far this year even larger.Citing strong demand, the KKR & Co.-backed business upsized its IPO by A$50 million ($38.7 million) for a total of A$500 million, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.Existing investors such as KKR and management will own nearly 61% of the company following the offer, the terms showed. Banks stopped taking orders from institutional clients at 3 p.m. Sydney time, two hours earlier than planned.The upsizing highlighted the strength of investors’ appetite for new listings, after Australian firms priced nearly $2.3 billion of IPOs so far in 2021, the most year-to-date since 2007, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Read More: IPOs Boom at the Fastest Pace Since 2007 in AustraliaThe deal is one of two involving KKR’s portfolio companies in the country’s market this week. On Monday, Australian Venue Co., a pub operator also backed by the firm, launched an offering to raise A$352 million.Pepper’s offer of shares set aside for professional investors had already been brought forward to Wednesday and was fully subscribed, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint global coordinators for the IPO. Royal Bank of Canada and KKR Capital Markets are joint lead managers.Shares of Pepper are set to begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on May 27.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With Most Meme-Stock Losses Recouped, Retail Army Is on the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a beating during the meme-stock mania earlier this year, do-it-yourself investors have recovered about three-quarters of their losses. Now having licked their wounds, it’s unclear whether they’ll return to making buzzy bets or stick with safer offerings.Retail portfolios had fallen 13% by the time of their peak drawdowns on March 8 -- a loss of roughly $170 billion, according to estimates from Vanda Research Ltd., which monitors the flows of U.S. individual investors. Since then, they’ve regained about $123 billion, the firm said.While overall U.S. trading volume has declined 74% from the Jan. 27 high, trading has picked up in recent months. Analysts see evidence of retail investors returning to markets as surveys show their bullish sentiment rebounding. And there’s money to spend: Last week’s March economic data showed that Americans’ income had surged the most on record dating back to 1946.“A lot of consumers are feeling pretty good overall,” Ryan Kelley, chief investment officer at Hennessy Funds, said in an interview by phone. “You see your portfolios go up, you see your net worth going up and you naturally feel like you want to put some more in,” he said.The question is where that money is going. Some analysts say do-it-yourself traders are moving into blue chips, based on gains in large versus small-company stocks. Vanda sees evidence that they are placing bets on cryptocurrencies. And their chatter continues on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum for the day-trading community, which recently helped drive up prices of new favorites like MicroVision Inc. and Nokia Corp.“I don’t know what the next hunting ground will be for them but it will be something,” Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management, said about retail traders. “There will be pockets of areas that they target that push stocks, commodities or something to extremes because they all sort of pile into the same area.”Hennessy Funds’ Kelley has seen this force in action. His firm’s stock price and volume mysteriously spiked and fell in February during the period when special purpose acquisition companies became market darlings, including a similarly-named SPAC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.“We were dumbfounded,” Kelley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England slows bond-buying, sees economy bouncing back more quickly

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England slowed the pace of its trillion dollar stimulus program and forecast a faster recovery for Britain from the coronavirus slump on Thursday, but stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Governor Andrew Bailey said it was good news that the economy looked set for a stronger recovery than previously forecast, with less unemployment.

  • Brazilian Real Extends Gains After ‘Sharp’ Rate Hike Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe Brazilian real advanced after the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by 75 basis points and promised another hike of the same size next month in a renewed push to bring inflation back to target.The currency was up 1.3% to 5.2853 per dollar as of 12:43 p.m. in New York, among the best performers in emerging markets. The real leads gains among major currencies in the past month, up 5.9% amid rising commodity prices, and analysts say the central bank decision opens room for more gains.Officials on Wednesday raised the Selic to 3.5%, in line with estimates from all economists in a Bloomberg survey and the guidance given by policy makers at their prior meeting in March. If it makes good on its promise, the bank will have raised borrowing costs by 225 basis points to 4.25% by June.“This more hawkish statement should bring short-term strength to the BRL,” Rabobank economists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos wrote in a note. “We had thought they would not signal the following step hike now.” They expect the central bank to raise rates to 5.5% by the end of the year and to 6.5% in 2022.The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, is acting to rein in inflation that’s surged above the target ceiling to a four-year high. Food and fuel costs have jumped in recent months, and the government recently restarted emergency aid that will firm up demand. Put together, analysts see consumer prices above target this year and next amid an incipient recovery.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank tried to reach a compromise: it promised another sharp rate hike of 75 basis points in the next meeting, but warned that it is not ready yet to fully normalize monetary policy. Despite acknowledging the decline in underlying inflation and mentioning -- for the first time ever -- its dual mandate, we believe that the overall tone of the statement was somewhat hawkish.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistClick here for the full reportReal Has Scope to Gain After BCB’s Hiking Signal: Inside Brazil“They are continuing the hawkish tilt,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. “Hike aggressively sooner, and then create some breathing space for the real.”The central bank also reinforced that a “partial normalization of the policy rate remains appropriate to keep some degree of monetary stimulus during the economic recovery.”That suggests they don’t see the key rate climbing in this cycle to a neutral level that’s commonly pegged around 5.5%-6.5%.“However, the Committee emphasizes that there is no commitment with this plan, and that future steps of monetary policy could be adjusted to assure the achievement of the inflation target,” officials wrote in the statement.The swap rates curve fell 4 to 8 basis points, flattening after a low volatility open. Traders held onto their bets that the central bank will raise rates by another 275 basis points by the end of the year, which would take the benchmark to 6.25%. BNP Paribas on Thursday revised its forecast for the Selic to 6.5% from 5% saying rising inflation will lead officials to raise rates by more than expected.Nearing 8%For the first time, policy makers mentioned their secondary mandate of fostering full employment, introduced in the same law that gave the bank its long-sought formal autonomy earlier this year. Yet they offered a positive outlook, saying recent economic indicators have been better than expected despite the pandemic, and predicting uncertainties over growth to gradually return to normal.Last month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration started paying out another round of monthly stipends at a total cost of 44 billion reais ($8.2 billion). Lawmakers have recently indicated they will seek an extension of that aid if the government does not accelerate plans for a new social program as the coronavirus continues to spread through the country.Read More: Brazil’s Budget Foreshadows Another Year of Massive SpendingConsumer prices rose 6.17% in the year through mid-April, and many economists see that reading approaching 8% in May. The central bank targets annual inflation at 3.75% this year, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.In their statement, policy makers wrote various measures of underlying inflation are already at the top of the range compatible with hitting their target. Complicating matters, commodity prices continue to increase, and higher energy costs are pressuring prices in the short-term.“The central bank is signaling it plans to get to a 5% Selic in 75-basis point hikes, though it leaves the space to change its mind,” said David Beker, chief Brazil economist at Bank of America Corp.(Updates asset performance in second and 10th paragraphs, adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange tumbled as much as 7% to $254.02 on Thursday, slumping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares in danger of breaching the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, sank more than 5%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped as much as 4.9% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 21%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More stimulus checks on the way: IRS distributes another 1.1M, including 'plus-up' payments

    Another than 1.1 million economic stimulus checks worth more than $2 billion are on the way, the IRS said. The payments included "plus-up" checks.

  • US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data that is expected to show a decline in weekly jobless claims, while shares of vaccine makers looked to extend losses after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.6% and 5.4% in premarket trading.

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February, but economists warn higher rates could come soon

    Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • AMC stock bounces back ahead of earnings, as options traders prep for bigger-than-usual reaction

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. bounced back Thursday, putting them on track to snap a long losing streak just before the movie theater operator releases quarterly results.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.