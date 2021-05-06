Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from improvements to community infrastructure

KAKISA, NT, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The health, safety, and well-being of Northerners are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories. Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities - and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done as we prepare to recover and build back better.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories; the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Territorial Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs; and Lloyd Chicot, Chief of the Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation, announced joint funding for improvements to seven community infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. Northwest Territories communities and Indigenous ultimate recipients are providing over $835,000 towards these projects.

Among the projects funded, a new arbour in the community of Kakisa will create a central family-focused space to gather for cultural activities and celebrations. Additional investments will provide an improved user experience through modern recreational and cultural facilities in Inuvik, Fort Smith and Fort Simpson, as well as cleaner and more reliable drinking water in Hay River.

Once complete, these projects will improve the quality and accessibility of facilities in Northwest Territories communities for the benefit of residents and visitors.

All orders of government continue to work together for Northerners to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the territory when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Cultural and recreational centres are at the heart of our communities. Federal funding will support seven projects in communities across the Northwest Territories, including construction of a new arbour in the Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation community of Kakisa, a family-focused space to gather for cultural ceremonies and celebrations. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, tackles climate change and builds more inclusive communities."

Story continues

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Community infrastructure is key to providing reliable, dynamic and inclusive services for residents. Today's investments in community infrastructure across the Northwest Territories will ensure residents have access to modern and accessible spaces to connect and stay healthy."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"I am very pleased that with this announcement we are able to demonstrate the continued collaboration between the Federal Government, the Government of the Northwest Territories, our Indigenous Governments and NWT community governments as they work towards enhancing and building sustainable community infrastructure. These projects in Kakisa, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith and Hay River will contribute to thriving, resilient northern communities."

The Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan , the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html.

Across the Northwest Territories, the Government of Canada has invested more than $451.6 million in over 100 infrastructure projects.

Related products

Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from improvements to community infrastructure [Link to Backgrounder]

Backgrounder

Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from improvements to community infrastructure

Joint federal and community funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six community, culture and recreation projects and one water infrastructure project in the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. Northwest Territories communities and Indigenous ultimate recipients are providing over $835,000 towards these projects.

Project Information:

Ultimate

Recipient Project Name Project Description Funding Stream Federal Funding Ultimate Recipient Funding Ka'a'gee Tu, First Nation of Kakisa Cultural Arbour Centre Construction of a cultural arbour centre serving several purposes, including meetings, feasts and ceremonies. The work involves constructing the cultural arbour structure and landscaping. CCRIS $225,000 $75,000 Fort Smith, Town of Fort Smith Trail and Basketball Court Resurfacing the basketball court and walking trail. This includes asphalt removal, excavation, grading and asphalt resurfacing covering a total area of over 6000 m2. CCRIS $309,791 $103,264 Fort Simpson, Village of Fort Simpson Pool Insulation Rehabilitation of the insulation system in the outdoor pool. CCRIS $288,750 $96,250 Fort Simpson, Village of Fort Simpson Community Splash Park and Enhancements Installation of a new community splash park, a new playground and a new gathering area for community celebrations. CCRIS $262,500 $87,500 Hay River, Town of Hay River Water Treatment Plant Feasibility and Preliminary Design Feasibility study to assess the potential construction of a replacement water treatment and identification of other water treatment options. GIS $225,000 $225,000 Inuvialuit Communications Society Upgrades to Tusaayaksat building Upgrades to the Tusaayaksat building, which houses the Inuvialuit Cultural Resources Centre. This includes increasing accessibility to the building, renovating the indoor programming space, constructing outdoor programming space and improving connectivity to the building to support video conferencing. CCRIS $185,625 $61,875 Inuvik, Town of Inuvik Midnight Sun Complex Pool Rehabilitation The project will rehabilitate the pool at the Midnight Sun Recreation Complex. The project includes repair or replacement of the pool liner, water supply inlets, main drains, skimmers, pool walls, mechanical systems, tiling, pool deck safety measures and other ancillary works. CCRIS $562,500 $187,500

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in the Northwest Territories:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nt-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/06/c3989.html