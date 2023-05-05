U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire
·1 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.)

Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 9:45 a.m. ET

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts: 


Investors:                                                     

                     Media:

Jason Willey                                           

                     Garrett Terry

Vice President, Investor Relations             

                     Lead Communications Specialist

investorrelations@resideo.com                   

                     garrett.terry@resideo.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301816811.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.