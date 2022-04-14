U.S. markets closed

Resideo to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022

·1 min read
  • REZI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.)

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo First Quarter 2022 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Jason Willey

Oliver Clark

investorrelations@resideocom

oliverclark@resideocom

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-release-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-3-2022-301526203.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

