U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.75
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,125.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,432.75
    +76.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.85
    +0.52 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.40
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4330
    +0.0360 (+1.06%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2940
    +1.8950 (+1.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,086.02
    +314.58 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.86
    +7.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.05
    +13.76 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Resideo to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, 2023

·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.)

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:


Investors:                                         

Media:

Jason Willey                                       

Garrett Terry

investorrelations@resideo.com               

garrett.terry@resideo.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-15-2023-301726599.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Here's the Worst Mistake Novavax Investors Can Make in 2023

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. The shares skyrocketed more than 2,000% back in 2020 as investors bet on Novavax bringing a vaccine to market. Before deciding what to do, let's check out the worst mistake Novavax investors can make in 2023.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha has an impeccable track record, having led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades while generally beating the stock market. At the very least, some of Buffett's favorite stocks are worth considering. Tech giant Apple is the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Genius Group stock up another 52% in premarket trade Friday in heavy volume

    Genius Group Ltd. stock (GNS) rallied another 52% in premarket trade Friday, extending its prior-day gains after the Singapore-based education company announced it had appointed a former F.B.I. official to probe alleged illegal trading in its stock. The stock rose a record 290% on Thursday in heavy volume and saw 7.2 million shares change hands premarket Friday. The company said Timothy Murphy, a former deputy director of the F.B.I., will lead a task force investigating naked short selling of its stock that has depressed the price.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology

    “I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Kinder Morgan Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$19.2b (up 16% from FY 2021). Net...

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Can Help You Earn Passive Income in 2023

    Many investors, in turn, are on the hunt for ways to earn more passive income in 2023. Read on to learn about two stocks that can help you generate more cash from your investment portfolio. Both pay sizable dividends, and their value-priced shares are poised to rally in the year ahead.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a hidden $5.9 billion portfolio that's heavily concentrated in a handful of well-known stocks.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • SLB Stock Rises On Strong Earnings, Bullish 2023 Outlook For Oil And Gas

    SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, topped fourth-quarter revenue and earnings views. SLB stock rose slightly early Friday as the oilfield service giant gave an optimistic outlook for 2023 and beyond based on strong oil demand while supply remains tight.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • Goldman Sachs Is Shutting Down Marcus Personal Loans: 4 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The black sheep among big banks this earnings season was definitely Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The Wall Street bank saw its earnings plunge last quarter, as its core investment-banking business ground to a halt amid historically weak numbers of initial public offerings and mergers. In order to diversify away from the volatile investment banking and trading arms, Goldman has tried to cultivate its own consumer banking division under its Marcus brand.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in 2023

    Here are three stocks that Buffett is almost certainly buying in 2023. The stock that Buffett is most likely to buy in 2023 with Berkshire Hathaway's massive pile of money is, without question, Berkshire itself. How can we be so certain that Buffett is buying Berkshire shares?