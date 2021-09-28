U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,377.71
    -65.40 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,506.62
    -362.75 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,661.46
    -308.51 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.25
    -21.76 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +0.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.30
    -15.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.31 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5550
    +0.0710 (+4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0167 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4560
    +0.4780 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,636.56
    -1,921.27 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.20
    -22.94 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.34
    -18.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Resideo (REZI) Alert: Shareholder Class Action Survives in Part Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Resideo") (NYSE: REZI) against certain of its officers. According to the class action lawsuit, certain officers at Resideo committed federal securities fraud between October 29, 2018, and November 6, 2019. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that these Resideo officers made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

(1) the negative operational effects of the Honeywell spin-off were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected the Company's product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting Resideo's fiscal 2019 financial forecasts at risk;

(2) as a consequence, the Company's financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis, and the Company was not on track to make its fiscal 2019 guidance as defendants had claimed; and

(3) as a result, according to the class action lawsuit, Resideo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When the true details entered the market, the class action lawsuit claims that investors suffered significant damages.

Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright granted in part and denied in part defendants' motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota against Resideo and certain of its officers.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Resideo holding shares since October 2018, you may have standing to hold Resideo harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's executives by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you have continuously owned Resideo's shares since October 2018, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

If you have continuously owned Resideo's shares since October 2018, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-rezi-alert-shareholder-class-action-survives-in-part-motion-to-dismiss-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-contact-johnson-fistel-301386767.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $37 Million Penalty for Overcharging Currency Customers

    Wells Fargo paid $37 million to settle government claims that the bank defrauded more than 750 customers by overcharging their exchange rate transactions. The Department of Justice lawsuit, filed Monday in New York federal court, is the latest for the scandal-plagued bank. The suit alleged that Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC) told 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 they were being charged certain fixed exchange rates, but then incentivized its sales specialists to overcharge the customers for the transaction.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Agnico Eagle to Buy Canadian Gold Rival in $11 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. agreed to acquire Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in an all-stock deal to create a bullion giant in mine-friendly countries, heralding a potential wave of industry consolidation. The shares of both Canadian miners fell.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With No Buy Ratings on Wall Street

    Chances are Wall Street has a favorable view of the publicly traded company you're looking to add to your portfolio. According to data from CNBC, over 90% of all S&P 500 stock ratings from Wall Street analysts were the equivalent of "buy" or "hold" between 1997 and 2017. Wall Street analysts might simply be playing the favorable odds that higher-quality businesses will increase in value over time.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Tech Distributor TD Synnex Posts Disappointing Fiscal Third-Quarter Sales

    Information technology products distributor TD Synnex delivered mixed fiscal third-quarter results for its legacy Synnex business on Tuesday.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]