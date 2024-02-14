Resideo Technologies (REZI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Resideo Technologies (REZI) reported revenue of $1.54 billion, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +41.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Resideo Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net revenue- Products & Solutions : $683 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $656.68 million.

Net revenue- ADI Global Distribution sales : $854 million versus $873.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

Income (loss) from operations- Corporate : -$55 million compared to the -$65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Income (loss) from operations- ADI Global Distribution : $59 million compared to the $73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Income (loss) from operations- Products and Solutions: $143 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113 million.

Shares of Resideo Technologies have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

