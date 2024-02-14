Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,970.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,305.00
    -28.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,674.75
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.00
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.56
    -0.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.50
    -4.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3160
    +0.1440 (+3.45%)
     

  • Vix

    15.85
    +1.92 (+13.78%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2590
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5500
    -0.1810 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    49,445.25
    -697.03 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.28
    -61.41 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,742.68
    -221.29 (-0.58%)
     

Resideo Technologies (REZI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Resideo Technologies (REZI) reported revenue of $1.54 billion, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +41.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Resideo Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Products & Solutions: $683 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $656.68 million.

  • Net revenue- ADI Global Distribution sales: $854 million versus $873.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

  • Income (loss) from operations- Corporate: -$55 million compared to the -$65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Income (loss) from operations- ADI Global Distribution: $59 million compared to the $73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Income (loss) from operations- Products and Solutions: $143 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Resideo Technologies here>>>

Shares of Resideo Technologies have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement