On the resignation of a member of the Board of Directors of the Company

Rokiskio Suris
·1 min read
Rokiskio Suris
Rokiskio Suris

AB Rokiškio sūris (the "Company") hereby informs that on 11 July 2022 it received a notice from Mr Thijs Bosch, a member of the Board, resigning from the position of a member of the Board of Directors of the Company as of 31 August 2022.

Thijs Bosch was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company on 10 December 2021. Thijs Bosch was a representative of the Company's strategic investor, Fonterra, and served as Managing Director Europe of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited. Thijs Bosch resigns from the Board of Directors of the Company due to a change of job and leaving the Fonterra Group.

In the event of the resignation of a member of the Board, an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be convened to elect a new member of the Company's Board.

Dalius Trumpa
CEO
Tel. +370 458 55200


