On the resignation of a member of the Board of Directors of the Company

Rokiskio Suris

AB Rokiškio sūris (the "Company") hereby informs that on 11 July 2022 it received a notice from Mr Thijs Bosch, a member of the Board, resigning from the position of a member of the Board of Directors of the Company as of 31 August 2022.



Thijs Bosch was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company on 10 December 2021. Thijs Bosch was a representative of the Company's strategic investor, Fonterra, and served as Managing Director Europe of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited. Thijs Bosch resigns from the Board of Directors of the Company due to a change of job and leaving the Fonterra Group.

In the event of the resignation of a member of the Board, an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be convened to elect a new member of the Company's Board.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

Tel. +370 458 55200



