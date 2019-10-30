Resilient French Growth Offers Hope to Struggling Euro Area

(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

France’s economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, a sign it’s avoiding some of the global manufacturing malaise that’s probably pushed Germany into a recession.

France, the euro area’s second-largest economy, is standing out from the European gloom as it is less exposed to trade difficulties and more reliant on domestic demand, which the government has spurred with tax cuts. Gross domestic product increased 0.3% from the second quarter, thanks to accelerating household spending and business investment.

The euro rose after the report and traded at $1.1115 at 7:36 a.m. Paris time.

The country’s performance provides some reassurance for a European economy beset with low growth, wavering investment and rising uncertainty.

In his final press conference last week as president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi warned of risks things will get worse, even after he unleashed fresh monetary stimulus in September.

Data for the euro area are expected to show Thursday that the economy expanded only 0.1% in the third quarter, which would be the weakest performance in over six years. Germany, the largest economy in the bloc, probably slipped into a technical recession, although that won’t be confirmed until mid-November.

Economists also forecast a closely watched survey due later Wednesday will see confidence in the euro area at its lowest level since 2015.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“Weakness in manufacturing is likely to have spread to services, prolonging the slowdown. Leading indicators are consistent with growth remaining slow at least until early 2020, but don’t signal a deep downturn.”

--Jamie Rush, Maeva Cousin and David Powell. Read the EURO-AREA PREVIEW

The strength of France’s GDP numbers came exclusively from domestic demand, while trade was a drag on growth.

Yet the outlook for the French economy is mixed. While data for October shows a rebound in services and solid consumer sentiment, a gauge of manufacturing confidence has slipped below its long-term average for the first time in four years.

There are also uncertain signals coming from French companies. Renault SA has slashed its revenue and profit outlook as weakening economies are dampening sales and the French carmaker struggles with emission rules that have already hobbled German rivals. At the same time, equipment suppliers in the auto sector have stuck to their guidance for this year.

Should the economy worsen in France, the government has little room to respond as President Emmanuel Macron already granted 17 billion euros ($19 billion) of tax cuts to assuage the Yellow Vest protests and public debt nears 100% of annual GDP. That has reduced politicians to echoing Draghi’s call for Germany to step up fiscal stimulus.

“We all know here how necessary that is,’’ Macron said addressing leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Draghi’s farewell ceremony Monday. “I can only salute the courage of the leader who knew, while respecting his mandate, how to call on member states to show ambition and go beyond our dogmas.’’

