U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.98
    +11.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,668.87
    +192.41 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,016.41
    +11.79 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.58
    -0.08 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.42
    +2.40 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    -11.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.28 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1900
    +0.6400 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,037.90
    -124.36 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.10
    +2.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.63
    -36.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

[Update] Resin Market Size to Reach USD 667.6 Billion by 2028 at a 4.20% CAGR: Markets N Research (Index, Outlook, News, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

Markets N Research
·8 min read
Markets N Research
Markets N Research

The global resin market size was valued at USD 521.6 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 521.6 billion in 2021 to USD 667.6 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

Chicago, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global resin market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 667.6 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Resin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Others), By End Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 521.6 billion and USD 667.6 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

DuPont and Celanese have a Deal whereby DuPont will Sell Celanese the Majority of its Mobility and Materials Business

In February 2022, DuPont and Celanese have a deal in place to sell Celanese the majority of the mobility and materials business. 3.5 billion USD in net sales are represented by this binding agreement in the business lines of performance resins and innovative solutions. With unmatched manufacturing capability, scale, and technical expertise, the company will be able to develop a market-leading portfolio and serve the consumer, automotive, and industrial markets.

Request a Sample Copy of the Resin Market Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1590

Market Overview

The construction and automotive industries' rising need for polypropylene is anticipated to expand the resin market. The demand for private vehicles was sparked by increased consumer purchasing power, propelling the automotive sector and fostering market expansion. The pharmaceutical, food & beverage, consumer products, and e-commerce industries' rising demand for packaging solutions will fuel the market's expansion. High levels of plastic are used due to changing consumer lives and demanding work schedules. This element offers the market a chance for expansion. The price of resin was affected by changes in crude oil, which will limit market expansion.

Growth Factor

Growing Demand for Polypropylene in the Automotive Industry Will Fuel Market Expansion

The demand for polypropylene (P.P.) is anticipated to rise in the construction, automotive, and medical sectors. It is extremely economical and provides chemical resistance in auto parts used in the automotive industry. The demand for individual vehicles has increased due to the expanding population and emerging economies, which has aided market expansion. It is also used in the automotive industry and has applications in the medical sector. It shields medical equipment from moisture and offers high flexural strength and resistance to harsh weather conditions. These elements are probably going to fuel the resin market's expansion.

Unstable Raw Material Prices to Limit Market Growth

Raw resin materials include hydrocarbon fuels like sand, salt, natural gas, coal, crude oil, and coal. Natural gas is used extensively in polyethylene (P.E.) production because it is widely available and reasonably priced there. Due to the intense competition in the area, resins are in high demand, and P.E. producers export many of their products. Global price volatility for the resin is anticipated to continue due to supply-demand fluctuations. Most raw materials are produced in the downstream petrochemical processes. Political unrest, supply-demand imbalances, and seasonal variations are the main causes of crude oil price volatility.

Enquiry to puchase of the report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1590

List of Key Players Profiled in the Resin Market Report

  • DuPont (U.S.)

  • Arkema (France)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • INEOS Holdings Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Hexion (U.S.)

  • Invista (U.S.)

  • Lyondellbasell (Netherlands)

  • Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan)

  • Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

  • Nova Chemicals (Canada)

  • Qenos (Australia)

  • Radici Group (Italy)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • Repsol (Spain)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Teijin Limited (Japan)

  • Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

  • Toray Group (Japan)

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Resin Market @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1590

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the resin market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in June 2021, Iupital MA series, a polyacetal resin of medical grade, was created by Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics. This line of goods allows better design options for compact and lightweight medical equipment and devices by offering a variety of high-rigidity, standard, low-friction, and high-flow grades.

Notable Industry Development

  • February 2022: RegXcellence, a new service for regulatory excellence for plastic additives, was introduced by BASF. RegXcellence offers digital solutions with advisory support to streamline the management of regulatory issues and hasten innovation opportunities. This launch will facilitate specialized access to a variety of international regulatory support.

Ask for pricing @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1590

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

4.20 %

2028 Value Projection

667.6 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

521.6 billion

Historical Data for

2018 - 2021

Segments covered

By Type, By End User, and By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Segmentation of Global Resin Market

Global Resin Market – By Type

  • Polyethylene

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate

  • Polyvinyl Chloride

  • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

  • Polyamide

  • Polycarbonate

  • Polyurethane

  • Polystyrene

  • Others

 Global Resin Market – By End User

  • Packaging

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Building & Construction

  • Consumer Goods/Lifestyle

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Agriculture

  • Others

Ask For Your Customization @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1590

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest resin market share over the forecast period. The main reason for this is the existence of significant plastic-producing and -consuming nations like China and India. In addition, the area has reasonable access to labor and raw materials, which has encouraged several enterprises to set up production facilities. China is a significant producer of cell phones, televisions, and laptops. The quick movement in customer preferences toward electronics for daily tasks also drives the industry in this area.

Further Report Findings

  • The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global resin market share in the coming years due to the existence of significant plastic-producing and -consuming nations like China and India.

  • The region also has affordable access to labour and raw materials, allowing for the establishment of various manufacturing facilities.

  • In Europe, the growth in this region is primarily driven by because the automotive industry is using it more and more. Due to their favourable physical characteristics, such as corrosion prevention, electrical insulation, and other attributes, plastics are used in automobiles.

Download PDF Broucher @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1590

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Papers or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@marketsnresearch.com

About Markets N Research

When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:
Markets N Research
US: +1-773-649-1529
Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com
Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025
Browse More Latest Market Research Reports News @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/search/organization/MarketsNResearch

Browse More Chemical Industry Reports @ https://marketsnresearch.com/category/chemicals-and-materials/chemicals/2

Ammonia Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End Users (Fertilizers, Chemicals, Refrigeration, Textile, Household & Industrial Cleaning (Fibers & Plastics, Pharmaceutical and Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder and Gas) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028fortu

Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market by MRO Type (Industrial MRO, Facility MRO, Electrical MRO, Others), Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), End Use (Manufacturing, Electrical, Facility, Construction, Mining, Aerospace and Defense, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Others) Technology (3D Printing, AR/VR, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Maintenance, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Others) Application (Predictive Analysis, Mobility, Performance Monitoring, Inspection, and Functionality, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Printing Ink Market, By Type (Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based, UV, UV-LED, and Others); By Process (Lithographic Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing, and Other); By End-use (Packaging, Commercial and Publication, Textiles, and Others) Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2020 - 2028

Global Demulsifiers Market, By Type (Oil Soluble, and Water Soluble); By Application (Crude Oil, Petro Refineries, Sludge Oil Treatment, Oil-based Power Plants, Lubricant Manufacturing, and Other); Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 - 2028

Global Optically Clear Adhesives Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Others); By Application (Mobile Phones, Television, Tablets, Monitors, Automotive, Outdoor Signage, and Others); Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 - 2028


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • Oil Traders Pump a Record $500 Million Into One Fund as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- One oil exchange traded fund pulled in a giant amount of cash last week as some investors piled into the market during its worst rout in months.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fu

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has absolutely sizzled this year. The biotech stock has more than doubled, with most of the gain coming in just the last couple of months. It should file for FDA approvals of AXS-07 in treating migraine and AXS-14 in treating fibromyalgia next year as well.

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Boeing Stock Higher On Air India Aircraft Sale Report, JPMorgan Price Target Boost

    Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.

  • Apple Is Down 22% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock, like many others, has had a rough time in 2022. The shares have dropped by 22% since reaching an all-time high of $182 back in early January. Apple's success has been well-documented.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Microsoft buys stake in London Stock Exchange in cloud deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Microsoft buying a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange.

  • Target's (NYSE:TGT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Investors Are Losing Faith in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation

    Investors who bought the dip in Cathie Wood ‘s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund have been punished this year. Shares of the fund, a pandemic-era favorite largely made up of unprofitable, growth-oriented technology companies, are down 63% this year. Investors have bailed out of growth stocks and other speculative assets en masse this year.

  • Why Nvidia Can Crush AMD Once Again In 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 43% since the start of 2022. The company has struggled to offload its backlog of 3000 series graphics cards, and reaction to its new 4000 series has been tepid at best. The response to its newly released RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards is a potential disaster for the company, as 59% of Nvidia's revenue comes from its Graphics segment.

  • Is Weakness In Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. But if you pay close attention, you...

  • Half-Price Tesla Stock Is Still No Bargain

    Even after a roughly 50% decline this year, the electric-vehicle pioneer’s shares price in an unusual level of industry dominance.