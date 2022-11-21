U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Resin Market to Worth USD 752.26 Billion by 2029 | CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in resin market are Hexion (U.S.), Invista (U.S.), Lyondellbasell (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Nova Chemicals (Canada), Qenos (Australia), Radici Group (Italy), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Repsol (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Toray Group (Japan) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global resin market treads and size was valued at USD 528.55 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 533.55 billion in 2022 to USD 752.26 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of packaging solutions and positive growth of the packaging sector is expected to elevate market growth. Fortune Business Insightsmentions this information in its report titled “Resin Market, 2022-2029.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/resin-market-101746

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • DuPont (U.S.)

  • Arkema (France)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • INEOS Holdings Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Hexion (U.S.)

  • Invista (U.S.)

  • Lyondellbasell (Netherlands)

  • Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan)

  • Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

  • Nova Chemicals (Canada)

  • Qenos (Australia)

  • Radici Group (Italy)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • Repsol (Spain)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Teijin Limited (Japan)

  • Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

  • Toray Group (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

4.5%

2029 Value Projection

USD 752.26 Billion

Base Year

2021

Resin Market Size in 2021

USD 528.55 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

280

Segments Covered

By Type, By End-Use and Regional

Resin Market Growth Drivers

Polyethylene Segment to Dominate Backed by Strong Demand from Automotive Industry

Rising Awareness Regarding the Product’s Properties to Fuel Market Growth

Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101746

COVID-19 Impact:

Restrictions on Trade Negatively Affected Market Growth During the Pandemic

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on trade. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections led to stringent restrictions on manufacturing, thereby affecting sales. This factor also created supply chain disruptions, which, in turn, affected operations. However, manufacturers adopted reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and industrial automation to enhance sales and recover losses. Further, the post-COVID-19 pandemic phase helped manufacturers to continue their operations, satisfy demands, and elevate their sales figures. This factor positively impacted the market after the pandemic.

Segments

Polyethylene Segment to Dominate Backed by Strong Demand from Automotive Industry

By type, the market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyamide, polycarbonate, polyurethane, polystyrene, and others. The polyethylene segment is expected to lead due to strong demand from the automotive industry.

Packaging Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Adoption of the Product from the Food & Beverage Sector

As per end-use industry, the market is classified into packaging, automotive & transportation, building & construction, consumer goods/lifestyle, electrical & electronics, agriculture, and others. The packaging segment is expected to dominate due to the rising demand for the product from the food & beverage industry.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/resin-market-101746

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Awareness Regarding the Product’s Properties to Fuel Market Growth

Resin is a packaging material that provides excellent protection for goods. The rising awareness regarding the properties of the material is expected to fuel its demand. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of the product from the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, e-commerce, and consumer goods is expected to foster the demand for the product.

Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the cost-effective, chemical-resistant, and lightweight properties is expected to foster the demand for the material. Also, increasing research & development and technological advancements are expected to foster the production and adoption of the material. These factors may drive the resin market growth.

However, fluctuations in crude oil prices are expected to foster the industry’s growth.

Regional Insights

Presence of Several Major Plastic Producing Countries to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate due to the presence of several major plastic producing countries. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 264.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global resin market share in the coming years. Further, the rising adoption of electronics such as smartphones, televisions, and laptops is expected to fuel market growth.

In Europe, the robust adoption of plastics in the automotive industry is expected to foster the demand for resin. Further, strict regulations regarding emissions are likely to fuel the adoption of plastics in automotive production. These factors may propel market progress in the region.

In North America, robust demand for plastics from the automotive industry is expected to foster the product demand. Further, the increasing adoption of personal care and beauty products is expected to fuel the product adoption. These factors may propel market progress in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Launch Novel Services to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel services to enhance their brand image. For example, BASF announced its novel RegXcellence service for regulatory excellence for plastic additives in February 2022. This development may enable BASF to enhance its brand image and elevate its sales. Furthermore, manufacturers deploy research and development, mergers, acquisitions, innovations, partnerships, expansions, and industrial automation to boost their market position.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/resin-market-101746

Detailed Table of Content:

  •  

    • Introduction

      • Research Scope

      • Market Segmentation

      • Research Methodology

      • Definitions and Assumptions

    • Executive Summary

    • Market Dynamics

      • Market Drivers

      • Market Restraints

      • Market Opportunities

    • Key Insights

      • Key Market Trends in the Global Market

      • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

      • Latest Technological Advancement

      • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

      • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Resin Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

      • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

    • Global Resin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

      • Key Findings / Summary

      • By Type (Value/Volume)

        • Polyethylene

        • Polypropylene,

        • Polyethylene Terephthalate

        • Polyvinyl Chloride

        • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

        • Polyamide

        • Polycarbonate

        • Polyurethane

        • Others

      • By End-Use Industry (Value/Volume)

        • Packaging

        • Automotive & Transportation

        • Building & Construction

        • Consumer Goods/Lifestyle

        • Electrical & Electronics

        • Agriculture

        • Others

  • By Region (Value/Volume)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/resin-market-101746

Key Industry Development

  • June 2021- Rassini chose Hexion’s EPIKOTE Resin TRAC 06150 with EPIKURE Curing Agent TRAC 06150 Epoxy resin since it allows to mass produce composite helper springs.

Check out more Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights:

Epoxy Resins Market Size to Reach USD 17.10 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 5.7% | Fortune Business Insights™

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market to Reach USD 16,965.7 Million by 2027 | Unsaturated Polyester Resin Industry to Exhibit the CAGR of 5.9% by 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


