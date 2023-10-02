Resintech Berhad (KLSE:RESINTC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Resintech Berhad (KLSE:RESINTC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Resintech Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0086 = RM1.9m ÷ (RM260m - RM40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Resintech Berhad has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Resintech Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Resintech Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 2.5%, but since then they've fallen to 0.9%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Resintech Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Resintech Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 182% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Resintech Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

