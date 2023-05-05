Resist 'quick fix' tax cuts to boost UK economy, urges Chancellor's new adviser - latest updates

Jeremy Hunt has been told by his new adviser that 'quick fix' tax cuts to boost growth will not work - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt's new economic adviser has told him that using tax cuts as a "quick fix" to boost growth will not work and called for more generous incentives to boost business investment.

Anna Valero, a senior policy fellow at London School of Economics’s Centre for Economic Performance, said the Chancellor must go beyond tax cuts to revive Britain’s anaemic growth rates and significantly widen the scope of his new business investment stimulus.

The remarks underscore the competing demands Mr Hunt faces if he finds money for giveaways ahead of the next general election, which must take place by the end of January 2025.

He is facing pressure from the Conservative Party to reduce the tax burden, which is at its highest level since the Second World War, following a briuising night in the local elections across England.

Ms Valero told Bloomberg: "If it was as easy as cutting taxes, then we would’ve seen that during the years that we had particularly low corporate tax.

"The tax environment matters, but there are many other things we need to be doing for improving growth.

"Within the tax environment, we can be thinking about incentives for investment rather than the headline rate."

Last month, Ms Valero was added to the Chancellor’s Economic Advisory Council, which was established as Britain battled to restore its fiscal credibility in markets in the wake of Liz Truss' disastrous mini-Budget when she was prime minister.

Read the latest updates below.

07:36 AM

Air France-KLM settles up state aid bill after pandemic

Air France-KLM said it has regained "full strategic autonomy" after repaying pandemic state aid, suggesting it might consider purchases again to bolster its position.

The airline's first-quarter net loss narrowed to €344m (£301m) from to €552m a year earlier.

Revenue surged 42pc to €6.33bn, slightly exceeding analyst expectations. It is preparing for a busy holiday season amid strong summer ticket sales.

Story continues

Recovery in air traffic demand continued in North America, with premium cabin load factors performing well, while the impact from air-traffic controller strikes in France was limited to several million euros, the airline group said.

Chief executive Ben Smith said the company "continued to show strong revenue growth as well as robust cash flow generation thanks to the very encouraging summer ticket sales".

He added: "We have now fully repaid all state aid, which releases us from the associated restrictions and gives us back our full strategic autonomy. We now stand on our own feet."

Air France-KLM has repaid all state-aid from the pandemic - Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg

07:29 AM

BA owner IAG boosted by strong bookings and lower fuel costs

British Airways parent company IAG cut losses in the first three months of the year, helped by strong customer demand as the Covid recovery continued - and lower fuel costs.

First quarter net losses totalled €87m (£76m), down sharply from €787m a year earlier, while the company also reported a surprise operating profit as bookings for the summer came rushing in.

The operating profit was €9m (£7.8m) compared with a €718m reported loss a year earlier.

IAG, which also owns Spanish flag carrier Iberia, has benefited from a surging in demand for air travel that has driven up prices faster than inflation even as airlines bring back capacity that had been idled during the pandemic.

The carrier said that outlook for the summer is "encouraging," with about 80pc of second-quarter revenue now booked.

British Airways has cut losses and made a surprise operating profit as demand picked up - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

07:20 AM

Adidas tries to move past Ye controversy

Adidas' first-quarter numbers came in better than expected, the company said, with sales down 1pc from a year-ago period, as investors hope for the German sportswear giant to turn its fortunes around.

Analysts expected sales to fall by 4pc from the first quarter of 2022, according to consensus estimates compiled by Adidas.

The company reported a small operating profit of €60m (£52.5m) and a lower gross margin of 44.8pc due to higher supply chain costs and increased discounting.

Adidas, which last year ended a lucrative partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, gave no update on what it plans to do with its stock of unsold Yeezy shoes.

The ending of the Yeezy business hit sales in the quarter by around €400m, Adidas said, mainly across the North America, Greater China and EMEA regions.

Chief executive Bjorn Gulden said: "The decline in Lifestyle and the loss of Yeezy are of course hurting us."

Adidas ended its partnership with rapper Ye after he made anti-Semitic comments - AP Photo/Ashley Landis

07:17 AM

Hunt needs 'more targeted incentives' to boost growth, says new adviser

The Chancellor's new adviser Anna Valero said that using any extra fiscal headroom for tax cuts risked preventing much-needed spending and also backed calls to consolidate pension schemes to boost investment.

She told Bloomberg: "Reducing the tax burden in order to try and achieve some quick fix on growth is unlikely to happen, but also would prevent our ability to invest in some of the things we need to be investing in so I would favour more targeted incentives."

The UK has suffered from particularly weak business investment since the financial crisis despite having the lowest headline corporation tax rate among the G7 economies.

Ms Valero said the Chancellor should significantly widen the scope of business investment incentives to include intangible assets and boost research and development. She said:

We are quite ungenerous when it comes to investment incentives. I would want to see a more generous regime for really incentivising the types of investments we want for productivity and growth. Plant and machinery is one area, but there are many other assets we need to be investing in so intangible assets for example which are really important in the UK (as) we are a services based economy, and R&D.

07:11 AM

Good morning

It is not a typical message delivered to a Conservative chancellor by their advisers.

Jeremy Hunt's new economic adviser has told him that using tax cuts as a "quick fix" to boost growth will not work.

Anna Valero has instead told him to widen the scope of his new business investment stimulus to boost the economy ahead of the next general election, after a bruising night for the Tories in local elections across England.

5 things to start your day

1) US bank shares plunge as PacWest fuels crisis fears | Instability spreads as UK households pull record amount of deposits from lenders

2) Apple suffers back-to-back sales slump in cost of living squeeze | It comes as the iPhone-maker gears up for a push into virtual reality

3) City watchdog set to slash fines in bid to speed up investigations | Plan to incentivise early settlement comes after backlash against lengthy cases

4) Higher taxes under Labour will harm green investment, warns Shell boss | Comment comes as leaders call for higher windfall taxes on energy companies

5) Lawyers to use ChatGPT AI rival to draft legal documents | Top firms including Baker McKenzie to trial Lexis+ chatbot

What happened overnight

Asian stocks rose, the dollar eased and gold hovered near record highs as investors worried that a rout in shares of US regional lenders earlier this week could herald more trouble for the banking sector.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.4pc higher and was on course to snap its two-week losing streak as investors bet that the Federal Reserve may soon have to cut interest rates.

China shares fell 0.7pc, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.6pc.

As investors flocked to safe haven assets, spot gold moved closer to its record high and the yen appeared set for its first weekly gain in nearly a month.

It comes after Wall Street stocks dropped Thursday following another brutal sell-off in regional banking shares, in the wake of four bank failures since early March.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp slumped 50.6pc, First Horizon plunged 33.6pc and Western Alliance Bancorp dropped 38.5pc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9pc to 33,127.74. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7pc to 4,061.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.5pc to 11,966.40.

Thursday's losses came after the European Central Bank followed the Federal Reserve in hiking interest rates a quarter-point.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.