BREAKING:

Silicon Valley Bank becomes largest to fail since financial crisis

Resistant Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Source: ReportLinker Research
Source: ReportLinker Research

Resistant Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Vegetables, Grains, Cereal Food), By Product (RS1, RS2), By Application (Beverages, Confectionery, Dairy Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428318/?utm_source=PRN

Resistant Starch Market Growth & Trends

The global resistant starch market size is estimated to reach USD 2,511.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growing product demand for packaged food and convenience food products is one of the key industry drivers. Furthermore, consumers moving towards plant-derived sources are preferring resistant starch from wheat and rice sources.The increasing demand for convenience and processed foods coupled with the continuous expansion of starch production, especially in the emerging economies of AsiaPacific including China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Thailand is the key driving factor for the global industry.

The demand for starch is high in developed regions, such as Europe and North America, owing to the rising demand for processed foods requiring functional characteristics of starch during processing.Food manufacturing companies are increasingly investing in different types of resistant starches to improve the texture of food and beverages.

Some of the manufacturers offer starch-based thickeners, which can be utilized by beverage manufacturers to improve the texture of end products.Some of the commercially available products using resistant starch are THICKENUP by Nestle Health Science.

THICKENUP is a thickening agent used in foods and beverages meant for consumers with swallowing difficulties.

Growing research and development activities in the starch industry have led to technological advancements favoring market growth. Manufacturing trends include green techniques, such as enzymatic debranching and physical treatments.Scientists at Rothamsted Research and Oxford University have identified that the addition of precursor, sugar trehalose 6-phosphate (T6P) to wheat grains enhances the starch content of wheat grains by 20% without genetically modifying the crop innovations in technology, such as the development of new chemical methods to increase the crop yield as well as the content of starch, will present growth opportunities for the market. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global industry in 2022 due to the growing demand for ready-to-eat foods.

Rising disposable incomes, hectic lifestyles, increasing product penetration, and growing awareness regarding maintaining overall gut health among millennials are also boosting the product demand in the region. Manufacturers, such as Cargill, are focused on expanding their resistant starch production in Asian countries to cater to therising demand from end-user industries.Key players have adopted new product launches, agreements & partnerships, and investments & expansions as key growth strategies. For instance, in May 2022, ADM announced an investment in its Minnesota facility to expand the production of starch to cater to the growing demand from the food and beverage sector. Similarly, in September 2022, Cargill invested USD 100 billion in a new corn wet mill in East Java, Indonesia to cater to the growing demand for starches and sweeteners in Asia.

Resistant Starch Market Report Highlights

  • The grains source segment dominated the industryin 2022 owing to the high content of starch in grains, such as corn, wheat, and rice

  • RS2 type of resistant starch led the market, in terms of revenue, due to increased demand for resistant starch from sources, such as wheat, corn, and potato, on account of their low glycemic index

  • The meat substitutes segment is expected to register one of the fastest growth rates during the forecast periodowing to the demand for resistant starch in processing meat replacers for improved texture and mouthfeel for the consumers

  • Asia Pacific dominated the industryin2022. Companies in the region are involved in the manufacturing facility and production expansion to cater to the growing demand for resistant starch from the food & beverage industry

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428318/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resistant-starch-market-size-share--trends-analysis-report-by-source-by-product-by-application-by-region-and-segment-forecasts-2023---2030-301767936.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

