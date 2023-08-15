Is ResMed (RMD) Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) has experienced a daily gain of 1.58% and a 3-month loss of -21.02%. Despite this mixed performance, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 6.1. This article will delve into whether ResMed is significantly undervalued by analyzing its current market standing and future prospects. We invite you to read on for a detailed valuation analysis of ResMed.

Company Overview

ResMed Inc, one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily develops and supplies flow generators, masks, and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. The company's increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, combined with aging populations and increasing prevalence of obesity, results in a structurally growing market. With roughly two-thirds of its revenue generated in the Americas, ResMed's balance comes from regions dominated by Europe, Japan, and Australia. The company's recent focus has been on digital health, aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor, and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's derived from a proprietary method that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value calculation. At its current price of $183.7 per share, ResMed has a market cap of $27 billion. Because ResMed is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Examining ResMed's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's essential for investors to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength. ResMed has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which ranks worse than 90.16% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of ResMed is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ResMed is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. ResMed has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.1. Its operating margin is 27.26%, which ranks better than 90.31% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of ResMed at 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of ResMed is12.2%, which ranks better than 63.54% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 10.4%, which ranks better than 53.24% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, ResMed's ROIC was 17.78, while its WACC came in at 8.23.

Conclusion

Overall, ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 53.24% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about ResMed stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

