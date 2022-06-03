U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,167.25
    -8.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,209.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,830.75
    -63.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.50
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.92
    -0.95 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.90
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0760
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -0.62 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2581
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8790
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,427.36
    +470.87 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.05
    +13.42 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Tallinna Vesi
·2 min read
Tallinna Vesi
Tallinna Vesi

The Management board of AS Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) convened the Annual General Meeting of shareholders with the proposal for the resolutions set out below to be adopted by shareholders. The notice about convening the Annual General Meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Company’s website on 11 May 2022 and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht on 12 May 2022.

Votes were submitted by a total of 24 shareholders of the Company, whose votes represented 15,333,221 of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 76.67% of all votes represented by shares.

On 03 June 2022, the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:

Resolution no 1     

To approve the consolidated 2021 Annual Report of the Company as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 99,99%

Resolution no 2

The net profit of the Company in 2021 is €16,165,000 (sixteen million one hundred and sixty five thousand). To distribute €13,000,000 (thirteen million) of the Company’s retained earnings of €77,408,000 (seventy seven million four hundred and eight thousand) as of 31/12/2021, incl. from the net profit of €16,165,000 (sixteen million one hundred and sixty five thousand) for the year 2021, as dividends, of which €0.65 (zero point sixty-five) per share shall be paid to the shareholders. The rest of  retained earnings will remain undistributed and no allocations will be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.

Based on the dividend proposal made by the Management Board, the Supervisory Council proposes to the General Meeting to decide to pay the dividends out to the shareholders on 29 June 2022. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 21 June 2022 at the closure of business day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 20 June 2022. A person acquiring the shares from 20 June 2022 onwards shall not be entitled to receive the dividends determined by this decision.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 100%

Resolution no 3

To approve the Remuneration Principles for the Management Board of the Company as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 98.72%

The Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be made available on the Company’s website.


Laura Korjus
Head of Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Amazon Stock: Our ‘Best Idea,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Much has been made of the headwinds the ecommerce segment has come up against in recent times. Continued supply chain and inflationary pressures amidst slowing consumer discretionary spending and the impact of the economy’s reopening have all impeded the sector’s growth. And as was evident in a disappointing Q1 report, Amazon (AMZN) has felt the pinch too. J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth thinks the macro headwinds will still have a large part to play in Q2 – particularly in the first half – yet as com

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • Don’t get too excited about the stock market’s recent rally. Some Wall Street experts say it could be a trap—and the bear market will still wreak havoc

    “Bottom line, our base case remains that last week’s strength will prove to be another bear market rally in the end,” Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says.

  • Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. This morning, Broadcom issued a press release and presentation regarding our announced agreement to acquire VMware.

  • I invested in Tesla early and now have a low 8-figure nest egg. I want to live off the interest and leave my kids money so they ‘don’t have to struggle like I had to.’ Should I use a financial adviser?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The next thing to know: Keep your expectations at bay.

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

  • Lululemon stock jumps after hours on Q1 earnings, Crowdstrike stock dips on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lululemon and CrowdStrike's Q1 earnings reports posted after hours today.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Rivian Stock Bounced Back on Thursday

    No sooner had the news broke that electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has suffered another fire at its Illinois factory, than the second shoe dropped: Investment bank D.A. Davidson just started coverage of Rivian stock with an underperform rating and a $24 price target that implies it could fall as much as 24%. In announcing its reasoning for not rating Rivian a buy, Davidson explained that "there have been bumps in the road" (like a fire!) as Rivian gets its operations ramped up. For this reason, the analyst hesitates to recommend buying Rivian until all the kinks have been worked out.

  • Investors may be in for this rude surprise: History shows inflation can take years to return to normal even when Fed hikes above 10%

    There's a risk that U.S. price gains could take much longer than expected to fall, BofA Securities strategists said Thursday.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Energy Are Rising Today

    Investors are powering up their portfolios with renewable energy stocks thanks to a couple of different reasons.

  • Microsoft stock slips after tech giant lowers earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Microsoft stock is down today.

  • The Federal Reserve is shrinking its balance sheet under duress, which makes a soft landing nearly impossible

    At the same time, the Fed is raising interest rates to cool inflation. Expect an economic recession.