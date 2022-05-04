Resolutions of the annual general meeting

Merko Ehitus AS

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Merko Ehitus, held on 4 May 2022, made following decisions:

1. Approval of the annual report of the year 2021

It was decided to approve the annual report of AS Merko Ehitus for the financial year 2021.

2. Decision on distribution of profits

It was decided to:

(i) approve the net profit for the financial year 2021 as EUR 29,140,326;

(ii) pay a total of 17,700,000 euros as dividends from net profit of previous periods, which is 1.00 euro per share;

- shareholders entered into the share register of AS Merko Ehitus as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 6 June 2022 will be entitled to dividends;

- respectively, the date of the change of the rights attached to the shares (ex-date) is set to 3 June 2022; from that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2021;

- dividends will be paid to shareholders on 17 June 2022 by transferring the respective amount to a current account linked to the shareholder's securities account;

(iii) leave the rest of the net profit undistributed.

3. Election of a member of the Supervisory Board

It was decided to:

(i) approve the number of members of the Supervisory Board as 4 (four) until 06.05.2023;

(ii) elect Kristina Siimar as a member of the Supervisory Board, for a term of office from 06 May 2022 to 6 May 2025 (inclusive), i.e. for three years.

4. Approval of the principles of remuneration of the members of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus

It was decided to approve the „AS Merko Ehitus juhatuse liikmete tasustamise põhimõtted ja kontrolli protseduur“ (machine translation: „Principles of Remuneration and Control Procedure of the Members of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus“).

Andres Trink

Chairman of the Management Board

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

andres.trink@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group's revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.






