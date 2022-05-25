U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Resolutions of the annual general meeting of Hepsor AS

HEPSOR AS
·2 min read
HEPSOR AS
HEPSOR AS

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Hepsor AS (registry code 12099216, address Järvevana 7b, 10112 Tallinn) was held on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 at 11:00 in the conference hall of L’Embitu Hotel at Lembitu 12, Tallinn.

The notice of convening the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was published on 3 May 2022 in the newspaper Postimees and on 2 May 2022 as a Stock Exchange news through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Therefore, the meeting was duly convened.

The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was fixed 7 (seven) days before holding the meeting, i.e. on 18 May 2022 at the end of the working day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD SE.

Hepsor AS has altogether 12,404 shareholders who hold altogether 3,854,701 shares.

The ordinary general meeting of shareholders is eligible to adopt resolutions due to the fact that 32 shareholders participated the meeting whose shares represent 3,064,876 votes, i.e. over half of all the votes, including 4 shareholders who chose to use the opportunity to vote before the meeting and whose shares represent 1,950 votes, i.e. 0.05% of all the votes represented by the shares of Hepsor AS.

The general meeting of shareholder of Hepsor AS adopted the following resolutions:

  1. Approval of the 2021 annual report

It was decided to approve the 2021 annual report of Hepsor AS.

  1. Distribution of profit

It was decided to cover the net loss of the financial year that ended on 31.12.2021 in the amount of 22 thousand euros on the account of the retained profit of the previous periods.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations
Phone: +372 5615 7170
email: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial property developers in Estonia and Latvia. In our ten years of excellence, we have created more than 1,400 homes and 23,000 m2 of commercial premises. As the first developers in the Baltic states, Hepsor has implemented many innovative engineering and technical solutions, making the buildings they construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company’s portfolio includes a total of 25 development projects with a total area of 176,000 m2.


