U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    +33.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    +209.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,152.00
    +147.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    +18.30 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.33
    +1.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    -8.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -1.46 (-6.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8950
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,160.33
    +391.38 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.33
    +14.36 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.33
    -3.89 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HMS Networks AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HMNKF
HMS Networks AB
HMS Networks AB

HMS Networks AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2022. The Meeting resolved in favour of all matters in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee. The main contents of the most important resolutions are described below.

Allocation of earnings
The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's proposed dividend of SEK 3.00 per share. The record date for the dividend was set to be April 25, 2022. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden on April 28, 2022.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability
The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for HMS Networks AB and the group as presented by the Board. The Board and the CEO were discharged from liability for the 2021 financial year.

Election of Board members and auditors and determination of fees
The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposals, namely:

  • that six (6) Board members should be elected without any deputies,

  • that one (1) registered public accounting firm should be elected as auditor,

  • that Charlotte Brogren, Fredrik Hansson, Anders Mörck, Cecilia Wachtmeister and Niklas Edling should be re-elected as Board members, and that Anna Kleine should be elected as new Board member,

  • that Charlotte Brogren should be re-elected as Chairman of the Board,

  • that Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, with Johan Palmgren as auditor in charge, should be re-elected as auditor,

  • that the fees to the Board members should amount to a total of SEK 2,025,000, of which SEK 675,000 should be paid to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 270,000 to each other Board member, and that fee for work in the Audit Committee should amount to SEK 110,000 to the Chairman and SEK 55,000 to each other member in the Audit Committee, and that no fees should be paid for work in other committees.

Board's remuneration report.
The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordane with the Board’s proposal, on amended guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Authorisation of the Board to resolve on new share issues
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to resolve on new share issues of maximum 2,340,943 shares in order to finance or carry out company acquisitions with the company’s own shares.

Implementation of Share Saving Plan 2023-2026 and hedging activities to enable delivery of shares within the program
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to implement a performance-based share saving plan, Share Saving Plan 2023-2026. The program is addressed to all employees and comprise a maximum of 75,000 shares. In order to enable the company’s delivery of shares to the participants in the program, the Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, to authorise the Board to repurchase a maximum of 75,000 of the company’s own shares and to transfer the repurchased shares to the participants in the program.

For more information please contact:
CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01
CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-710 69 83

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • ‘The Fed always screws up.’ This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming market downturn.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Rise After Tesla’s Earnings Smash

    An earnings beat from electric-vehicle leader Tesla gives a boost to shares of Chinese EV makers as well as U.S. startups Rivian and Lucid.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fell 5.6% on Wednesday after Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) declining subscriber figures sparked concerns of intensifying competition in the streaming arena. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The streaming pioneer said the launch of new streaming services from traditional entertainment companies was a key reason for its slowing growth.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

    What works? Jim Cramer says to invest in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: Top Copper Play On Deck As FCX Stock Sets Up

    Freeport-McMoRan earnings are due before Thursday's open. Here's what to watch as FCX stock looks for the next leg up.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]