Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Solidium Oy: Jouko Karvinen as Chair

Solidium Oy

Solidium’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 28 October 2022. The Annual General Meeting adopted the company’s financial statements for the financial year 1 July 2021–30 June 2022 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. In accordance with the Board’s proposal, the Annual General Meeting decided on a profit distribution of EUR 307 million to the owner.

The number of the members of the Board of Directors was resolved to be seven (7). For a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting, Jouko Karvinen was elected as the new Chair. The following persons were re-elected to the Board of Directors: Aaro Cantell (Vice-Chair), Timo Ahopelto, Jannica Fagerholm, Jukka Ohtola and Laura Raitio as Board members. Suvi Haimi was elected as a new Board member. Harri Sailas and Marjo Miettinen have announced that they are not continuing in the Board of Directors of Solidium anymore.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the existing remuneration of the Board of Directors: Chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive a remuneration of EUR 5,500 per month, the Vice Chairman EUR 3,000 per month, and each member EUR 2,500 per month. In addition, a meeting remuneration of EUR 600 was confirmed for each meeting. KPMG Oy Ab, authorised public accountants, with APA Marcus Tötterman as the principal auditor, was re-appointed as Solidium’s auditor to serve for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Further information: Jouko Karvinen, Chair of the Board





