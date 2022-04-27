U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.35
    +39.15 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,564.75
    +324.57 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,584.02
    +93.27 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.65
    +2.17 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.79
    -0.91 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.00
    -21.10 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0092 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5350
    +1.3250 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,006.17
    -11.80 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.29
    +11.37 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.25
    +53.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Resolutions at ASSA ABLOY AB's Annual General Meeting 27 April 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASAZF
  • ASAZY

The Annual General Meeting of ASSA ABLOY AB was held on Wednesday 27 April 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2021. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2021.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend of SEK 4.20 per share proposed by the Board of Directors, to be paid out in two equal installments, the first with the record date Friday 29 April 2022 and the second with the record date Tuesday 22 November 2022. The first installment is estimated to be paid on Wednesday 4 May 2022 and the second installment on Friday 25 November 2022.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Lars Renström, Carl Douglas, Johan Hjertonsson, Sofia Schörling Högberg, Eva Karlsson, Lena Olving, Joakim Weidemanis and Susanne Pahlén Åklundh as members of the Board of Directors, and elected Erik Ekudden as new member of the Board of Directors. Lars Renström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Carl Douglas was re-elected as Vice Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected the audit firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the time period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The remuneration to the Board of Directors will totally amount to SEK 9,995,000 (excluding remuneration for committee work). Auditor fees shall be paid according to contract.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to approve the Board's remuneration report.

Resolution regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to approve guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Resolution regarding authorization to repurchase and transfer Series B shares in the company
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions, repurchase Series B shares in the company for the period up until the Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase shall maximum comprise so many Series B shares that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Resolution regarding long-term incentive program

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the ASSA ABLOY Group ("LTI 2022").

Minutes from the Meeting including complete resolutions will be available on the company's website www.assaabloy.com.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82, nico.delvaux@assaabloy.com
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72, erik.pieder@assaabloy.com
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/resolutions-at-assa-abloy-ab-s-annual-general-meeting-27-april-2022,c3554611

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3554611/1570158.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolutions-at-assa-abloy-abs-annual-general-meeting-27-april-2022-301534414.html

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Stock Split or Not, Inflation to Hit This Company for Billions on the Bottom Line

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, April 28. Indeed, rising inflation could cost Amazon billions in the upcoming quarter. In its fourth quarter of 2021, which ended Dec. 31, Amazon increased sales by roughly $12 billion from the same quarter the year before.

  • 10 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend S&P 500 stocks. If you want to see some more high yielding stocks, click 5 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index tracks the performance of the biggest 500 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index is one […]

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Payments space has seen ‘a mountain of growth,’ analyst says

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings report data for PayPal, digital payments, and the outlook for Robinhood amid reports that the company will lay off 9% of its full-time employees.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • 1 Big Move by Shopify Could Prove to Be an Amazing Investment

    It has been painful for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders recently with shares down almost 70% year to date. Investors have worried about high inflation on consumer staples weakening demand for nonessential goods like those sold by Shopify merchants. It is worth buying for many reasons, one being its continued efforts to innovate and create a better platform for its merchants.

  • Boeing’s Earnings Were Supposed to Get Better. They Got Worse.

    Boeing reports a first-quarter loss of $2.75 a share from $14 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for a loss of about 15 cents a share on sales of $15.9 billion.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Dema