Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

2 min read

CITYCON OYJ  Stock Exchange Release 8 December 2022 at 12:25 hrs

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting took place today in Espoo, Finland. Based on the Board of Directors' proposal the General Meeting resolved to amend Article 11 of the company's Articles of Association to enable holding a general meeting completely without a meeting venue as a so-called remote meeting in addition to the company's registered office, Helsinki, as well as Espoo, Stockholm, Oslo or Copenhagen. In its amended form, said provision of the Articles of Association read as follows:

"11§

The notice to convene a General Meeting shall be delivered by publishing the notice on the website of the Company.

The notice to convene a General Meeting shall be delivered no earlier than two (2) months and no later than three (3) weeks prior to the General Meeting, and in any event no later than nine (9) days before the record date of the General Meeting.

In order to attend a General Meeting, a shareholder must register with the Company no later than the date specified in the notice of the General Meeting, which date may not be earlier than ten (10) days prior to the General Meeting.

The General Meetings may be held, in addition to the Company's domicile Helsinki, in Espoo (Finland), Stockholm (Sweden), Oslo (Norway) or Copenhagen (Denmark) as may be resolved by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors may also resolve on organizing a General Meeting without a meeting venue whereby the shareholders shall exercise their power of decision in full in real time during the meeting using telecommunication connection and technical means."

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolutions-of-citycon-oyjs-extraordinary-general-meeting-301698187.html

