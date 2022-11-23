U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of BioPorto A/S

BioPorto A/S
·2 min read
BioPorto A/S
BioPorto A/S

November 23, 2022
Announcement no. 17

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of BioPorto A/S

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, November 23, 2022, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) today held an Extraordinary General Meeting with the following results:

  • Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, company registration number 33963556, was elected as the Company’s new auditor.

  • The chair of the general meeting, with a right of substitution, was authorized to file the resolution adopted with the Danish Business Authority and to make such amendments as the Danish Business Authority may require in order to register or approve the resolution adopted. 

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com
Ashley R. Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Attachment


