Resolutions of the General Meeting of BioPorto A/S
April 27, 2023
Attachment
April 27, 2023
Attachment
SOFI Technologies (SOFI) is likely to have witnessed a year-over-year increase in earnings and revenues in the first quarter of 2023.
Sirius XM (SIRI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 1.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Amazon (AMZN) will report its Q1 2023 earnings Thursday after market close.
AbbVie stock crumbled Thursday after the first biosimilar to launch in the U.S. hammered away at Humira's legendary sales.
The sell-off in Tesla stock post earnings has gained steam.
Overstock (OSTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 37.50% and 6.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The Dow Jones rose Thursday after a surprise drop in jobless claims. Meta stock surged, but hot AI stock Mobileye crashed 30% on earnings.
Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Caterpillar earnings crushed views but CAT stock, an S&P 500 bellwether, fell on worries over inventories and margins.
Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $11.54, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session.
The jobs market remains robust, and after hitting heights not seen during the last 40 years, it looks like inflation is cooling down. At the same time, there are still concerns a recession is on the way while the geopolitical landscape remains uncertain. However, weighing the positives against the negatives, Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus believes the economy’s display of strength spells good news for the stock market. “From our perch on the market radar screen the pote
Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.15% and 0.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- US economic growth slowed in the first quarter by more than expected as tepid business investment and a pullback in inventories tempered a pickup in consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergTesla Drops Model Y Starting Price Below the Average US VehicleSingapore Hikes Property Tax, Doubling Rate on Foreigners to 60%Netflix Spain Lost 1 Million Users Last Quarter, Kantar SaysUS Economic Growth Slows to 1.1% While Inflation AcceleratesGermany in Talks to Limit Export of Chip Chemic
Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.50% and 89.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
When it comes to achieving market-beating returns consistently, few investors have done a better job than Warren Buffett. From 1964 to 2022, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) delivered an overall gain of 3,787,464%, dwarfing the S&P 500’s 24,708% return during the same period. Buffett’s investment strategy centers around value investing. He found high-quality companies with durable competitive advantages, invested in them when they were trading below their intrinsic value and reaped h
Crocs Inc. beat expectations in the first quarter.
Crocs reported a strong quarterly surprise early Thursday but CROX stock dove on its Q2 forecast. Skechers announces results after hours.
onsemi's (ON) first-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have reflected the benefits from the increased adoption of its products in automobile and industrial end markets.
The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.
(Bloomberg) -- The hedge fund that beat 99% of peers last year with a bearish stance on emerging markets says the selloff since February has proven its skepticism right and risky assets will face even bigger losses later this year.Most Read from BloombergTesla Drops Model Y Starting Price Below the Average US VehicleSingapore Hikes Property Tax, Doubling Rate on Foreigners to 60%Netflix Spain Lost 1 Million Users Last Quarter, Kantar SaysUS Economic Growth Slows to 1.1% While Inflation Accelerat