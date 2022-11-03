U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,740.16
    -19.53 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,109.68
    -38.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,430.44
    -94.36 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.41
    -3.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    -1.01 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.70
    -21.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.21 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1530
    +0.0940 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1167
    -0.0224 (-1.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3250
    +0.6230 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,262.62
    -138.77 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.39
    -3.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.83
    +41.69 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Resolutions of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 03/11/2022

Vilniaus baldai
·1 min read
Vilniaus baldai
Vilniaus baldai

On the 3rd of November 2022 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Approval of changing registered address of the Company. Resolution: To change the registered address of the Company to Pramonės st. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų district, LT-21148

Agenda item #2: Approval of elections of the Audit Company and establishment of conditions for payment for audit services. Resolution:
1.1. To select the Limited Liability Company “Grant Thornton Baltic”, the company’s code 300056169, headquarter address Municipality of Vilnius city, Vilnius, Upės st. 21, , to perform the audit of Annual Financial Statements for the period of 2022-2023.
1.2. To determine the following payment conditions for performed audit:
Remuneration for audit of the set of the Annual Financial Statement for the year 2022 – 23 500 EUR, for the year 2023 – 25 850 EUR, excluding the value added tax. The value added tax shall be calculated and paid additionally under procedure provided by laws.
1.3. In the event of additional services under the audit agreement, the audit company shall be paid additional remuneration. The amount of it shall be determined based on hourly rates of employees of the Private Liability Company “Grant Thornton Baltic” taking part in performance of additional services.
1.4. Additional remuneration shall be paid after completion of additional services.

 

Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00


Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • TENX: Agility Required to Unlock Considerable Upside

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT Update on Tenax Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will delay the start of its Phase III clinical trials for levosimendan and imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) until 2023, pending funding. The share price has been under pressure for some time and there is insufficient capitalization to

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurinia (AUPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 46.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Chimera Investment (CIM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Chimera (CIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 1.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investors Heavily Search The Boeing Company (BA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Boeing (BA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Cummins (CMI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Cummins (CMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.22% and 5.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Great-West Lifeco reports third quarter 2022 results

    Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced its third quarter 2022 results. Net earnings of $688 million and base earnings1 of $688 million were down from $872 million and $870 million in the third quarter of 2021 respectively. Base and net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 included a net loss provision of $128 million after-tax for estimated claims resulting from the impact of Hurricane Ian.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1% and 19.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.