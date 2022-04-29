U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Utenos Trikotazas
·2 min read
Utenos Trikotazas
Utenos Trikotazas

Actions taken and resolutions made according to agenda issues of the Ordinary General Meeting of AB Utenos Trikotažas (the “Company”) Shareholders on 29 April 2022:

1. Consolidated annual report of the Company for 2021.
Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year of 2021 prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditor and approved by the Management Board was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

2. Independent auditor's report on the set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for 2021.
Independent auditor's report on the set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for the year 2021 was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

3. Approval of the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for 2021.
To approve the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021.

4. Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2021.
To distribute the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2021 according to the draft of profit (loss) distribution presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by the Management Board (enclosed).

5. Election of a new member of the Management Board to a vacant position.
In place of the vacant position in the Management Board, to elect this candidate as member of the Company‘s Management Board: JELENA GRIŠINA.

The new member is elected to serve as member of the Management Board of the Company until the expiry of the term of office of the current Management Board, which was elected by the decision of the general meeting of shareholders on 28.04.2021. The new member of the Management Board shall start his/her activity upon the end of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that elected him/her.

The sixth Management Board member is not to be elected at this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

ENCLOSED:

  • Consolidated and the Company's financial statements for 2021, Consolidated annual report and independent auditor's report;

  • Profit (loss) distribution of the Company for 2021.


Additional information is available from Živilė Jonaitytė, Finance Director, tel. No. +370 686 5193.
Vytautas Vaškys, Managing Director of AB Utenos trikotažas

Attachments


