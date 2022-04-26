Savosolar Oyj

Company Announcement 26 April 2022 at 6.30 p.m. (CEST)

Resolutions of Savosolar Plc's Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Savosolar Plc was held on 26 April 2022 in Helsinki. A total of 13 shareholders participated in the meeting, representing 10,464,651 shares, i.e. approximately 5.3 per cent of all shares and votes of the company.

Annual accounts for 2021

The General Meeting adopted the annual accounts for the financial period 2021 and resolved not to pay any dividend and that the loss of the financial period EUR -5,772,019.07, shall be transferred to retained earnings/loss account.

Resolution on the discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO

The General Meeting resolved to grant discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO for the period 1 January 2021 – 31 December 2021 as well as for the preparation of the annual accounts.

Resolution on remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors to be paid the following remuneration for the term that begins at the end of the Annual General Meeting and ends at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: EUR 21,600 for the Chairman of the Board and EUR 10,800 for each of the other members of the Board.

Approximately 40 per cent of the remuneration to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid by giving to the Board members company's new shares based on the Board of Directors’ share issue authorization and approximately 60 per cent in cash. Cash portion of the remuneration is proposed to be paid in 12 monthly instalments to the extent it exceeds the amount of tax withholding from the remuneration. The number of remuneration shares will be determined on the basis of the value of the company's share in First North Growth Market Finland as follows: the volume weighted average price of the Savosolar Plc’s share within two (2) weeks following the publication of the half-year report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2022 will be used as the value of share.

Alternatively, if so resolved by the Board of Directors, the remuneration shares can be purchased in the name of and on behalf of the Board members. In such case the company will pay any costs and transfer tax related to the purchase of the company shares.

If the shares cannot be given due to insider regulations during the before mentioned time periods, the shares shall be given outright once it is possible in accordance with the insider regulations in force at that time. Members of the Board of Directors are not allowed to transfer the shares obtained as remuneration before their membership in the Board has ended.

In addition, it was resolved that the members of the Board of Directors are reimbursed for reasonable travel and lodging costs. Travel and lodging costs are not compensated to those members of the Board of Directors who reside in the greater Helsinki area when the meetings are held in the greater Helsinki area.

Election of members of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting re-elected Feodor Aminoff, Eero Auranne, Mikael Lemström and Ari Virtanen and elected Eljas Repo as members of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The General Meeting resolved that the auditor’s fees will be paid according to the auditor’s reasonable invoice approved by the company. Auditing firm Tilintarkastus Inkeröinen & Himanen Oy was elected as the company's auditor. Tilintarkastus Inkeröinen & Himanen Oy has informed that the principal auditor will be Juho Himanen, Authorised Public Accountant.

Organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors elected in the Annual General Meeting held its organizing meeting after the Annual General Meeting and elected amongst its members Eero Auranne as the Chairman of the Board.

