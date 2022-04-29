Resolutions of Snaigė AB the General Meeting of Shareholders

Snaige

The General Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 29 April 2022.



The following resolutions were made on the meeting:

1. Consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” AB on the company’s activity for 2021;

Taken for information the consolidated annual report of “Snaigė”, shareholders approved remuneration report;

2. Auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2021;

Taken for information the auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2021 year;

3. Approval of the set of financial statements of the company for 2021;

Approved the set of consolidated and the company’s financial statements for 2021 year;

4. Approval of distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2021;

Approved the distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2021 year:





Article EUR Non-distributed profit (loss) at the end of the last financial year (10 080 925) Net result - profit (loss) of financial year (2 018 571) Distributable result- profit (loss) of financial year 845 784 Transfers from reserves: (11 253 712) For the acquisition of own shares 673 581 Transfers from mandatory reserve ----------- Distributable profit 673 581 Distribution of profit (10 580 131) To reserve foreseen by law 673 581 Non-distributed result - profit (loss) at the end of financial year 673 581 (11 253 712)

Annex: Consolidated and separate financial statements of AB “Snaigė”, the annual report for 2021 year, independent auditor’s report and Social responsibility report.

