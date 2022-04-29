U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Resolutions of Snaigė AB the General Meeting of Shareholders

Snaige
·1 min read
Snaige
Snaige

The General Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 29 April 2022.

The following resolutions were made on the meeting:

1. Consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” AB on the company’s activity for 2021;
Taken for information the consolidated annual report of “Snaigė”, shareholders approved remuneration report;
2. Auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2021;
Taken for information the auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2021 year;
3. Approval of the set of financial statements of the company for 2021;
Approved the set of consolidated and the company’s financial statements for 2021 year;
4. Approval of distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2021;
Approved the distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2021 year:



Article

EUR

Non-distributed profit (loss) at the end of the last financial year

(10 080 925)

Net result - profit (loss) of financial year

(2 018 571)

Distributable result- profit (loss) of financial year

845 784

Transfers from reserves:

(11 253 712)

For the acquisition of own shares

673 581

Transfers from mandatory reserve

-----------

Distributable profit

673 581

Distribution of profit

(10 580 131)

To reserve foreseen by law

673 581

Non-distributed result - profit (loss) at the end of financial year

673 581

(11 253 712)

Annex: Consolidated and separate financial statements of AB “Snaigė”, the annual report for 2021 year, independent auditor’s report and Social responsibility report.

Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas

Phone +370 315 56206

Attachment


