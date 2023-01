Snaige

The Extraordinary Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB (further - the Company) was held on 2 January 2023.



The following decisions on the agenda questions were adopted at the Extraordinary Meeting of the shareholders:

The agenda question: 1. Approval of the Company’s restructuring plan.



The decision:

Approve the Company’s restructuring plan.

Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas

+370 652 11997