Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ annual general meeting 2022 (AGM)

Tryg’s annual general meeting (AGM) was held today. At the AGM, the shareholders adopted the report of the group’s activities in the financial year 2021.

The annual meeting also approved the following items:

• Tryg’s annual report 2021, including the resolution on discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.



• Resolution to distribution of profits in accordance with the approved annual report as the profit for the year DKK 3,158m is transferred to the equity.



• The remuneration report for 2021.



• The remuneration for the Supervisory Board for 2022 including the fees to members of the Supervisory Board committees.



• The proposed increase and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 8 of the Articles of Association to increase the share capital by means of issuing new shares at a total nominal value of DKK 327,326,990 until 31 March 2027.



• The proposed increase and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 9 of the Articles of Association to increase the share capital by means of issuing new shares at a total nominal value of DKK 32,732,699 until 31 March 2027.



• The proposed increase and extension of the existing authorisation to the Supervisory Board to acquire own shares at a total nominal value of 327,326,990 DKK until 31 December 2023.



• The proposed deletion of the special authorisation to the Supervisory Board to increase the share capital under Article 8A of the Articles of Association and amendment of Article 10 of the Articles of Association in accordance herewith.



• The proposed increase in the number of employee-elected members of the Supervisory Board in Article 19 of the Articles of Association.



• The proposed indemnification of members of the Supervisory Board and members of the Executive Board as well as executive employees.



• Approval of the remuneration policy.



• Nine members of the Supervisory Board were elected:

• Ida Sofie Jensen

• Claus Wistoft

• Jørn Rise Andersen

• Jukka Pertola (independent)

• Torben Nielsen (independent)

• Mari Thjømøe (independent)

• Carl-Viggo Östlund (independent)

• Mengmeng Du (independent)

• Thomas Hofman-Bang (independent)

After the annual general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Jukka Pertola as Chairman and Torben Nielsen as Deputy Chairman.



Employees have elected the following four members to the Supervisory Board:

• Elias Bakk

• Charlotte Dietzer

• Gert Ove Mikkelsen

• Tina Snejbjerg

• PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as Tryg’s public accountant.

The Articles of Association, the remuneration report for 2021 and the remuneration policy for Tryg can be downloaded at tryg.com.

