U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,725.73
    +12.66 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,289.00
    +36.98 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,212.88
    +59.43 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.76
    -3.24 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.97
    +1.75 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.50
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.37 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0070 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5970
    -0.7130 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,731.05
    +1,089.61 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.41
    +32.09 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Resolve to Protect Your Bone and Joint Health in the New Year

·6 min read

Orthopaedic surgeons say calcium and Vitamin D can help you stay strong

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year when many Americans make New Year's resolutions to exercise more. While the focus may be on getting or staying active, experts with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) want you to consider how you can improve the health of your bones and joints so that you can stay strong and pain free for years to come. A balanced diet and a steady stream of nutrients – most importantly calcium and Vitamin D – can offer a proper foundation to any health-related resolution.

(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)
(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)

"Whether you are building a fitness routine from the ground up in 2022 or working to increase your intensity, it's important to consider your bone health before jumping in," says orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesperson Barbara Jean Campbell, MD, FAAOS. "By giving your bones the nutrients they need, you can perform at your best and be one step closer to keeping your resolution in check."

According to Dr. Campbell, diet and nutrition should be more than just a note in your New Year's resolution playbook. Nutrients such as calcium and Vitamin D aid bone health and can help avoid future musculoskeletal conditions like osteoporosis or fractures. Calcium is a mineral that people need to get from their diet or supplements daily to help the body maintain strong bones and teeth. Calcium is actually vital for the functioning of all the cells in our bodies and if it is not provided by the diet it will be taken out of bone to maintain cell function. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient, which helps the body absorb the calcium it needs to keep strong and has many other physiologic functions in cells.

"While getting enough Vitamin D from what we eat is difficult, supplements and even taking in a little bit of sunshine with skin precautions can help," added Dr. Campbell.

As the leading experts in musculoskeletal health, the AAOS suggests the following tips:

1. Identify Dietary Sources of Calcium
People can get the recommended daily amount of calcium by eating a healthy diet that includes a variety of calcium-rich foods. Milk, yogurt, cheese, and other dairy products are the biggest food sources of calcium. Other high-calcium foods include:

  • Kale, broccoli, bok choy, and other green leafy vegetables

  • Sardines, salmon, and other soft-bone fish

  • Tofu

  • Breads, pastas, and grains

  • Calcium-fortified cereals, juices, and other beverages.

2. Know How to Get Vitamin D
Vitamin D is often seen as the star of the show when it comes to proactive and preventive health care. Most recently, it has been linked COVID-19 prevention following studies1 that have shown a correlation between infected individuals and Vitamin D deficiency.

Dr. Campbell suggests going for a stroll outside each day to absorb some Vitamin D from the sun as well as to complete a cardio workout as part of your New Year's resolution to get moving. Regardless of whether the weather is cooperating, doctors recommend Vitamin D supplements for both adults and children. According to the Institute of Medicine–Food and Nutrition Board, and the National Institutes of Health–Office of Dietary Supplements, the Recommended Daily Allowances for Vitamin D among children is:

  • 400 IU/day for children aged 0 to 12 months2

  • 600 IU/day for children aged 1 to 18 years

Recent research supports that adults need at least 1000 IU per day for good health — depending on age and weight. Indeed, many people need much more than 1000 IU to keep Vitamin D levels in a good range.

Upper Safe Limit for Vitamin D Intake

Age

Male

Female

Pregnancy

Lactation

0-6 months

1000 IU

1000 IU



7-12 months

1500 IU

1500 IU



1-3 years

2500 IU

2500 IU



4-8 years

3000 IU

3000 IU



≥9 years

4000 IU

4000 IU

4000 IU

4000 IU

Reprinted and adapted with permission from Tables S-1 and S-2, Dietary Reference Intakes for Calcium and Vitamin D, 2011 by the National Academy of Sciences, Courtesy of the National Academies Press, Washington, D.C.

3. Understand the Impact of Other Key Nutrients on Bone Health
Many other nutrients — most found naturally and at sufficient levels in a typical diet — contribute to bone health and growth. They include:

  • Phosphorus. A major mineral in the body's bone crystal, phosphorus is found in dairy products and meat, as well as shellfish, beans, sunflower seeds, lentils, sardines, and cheese. Vitamin D improves phosphorus absorption in the intestine and kidney.

  • Magnesium. Primarily found in bone crystals, magnesium improves bone strength. Older adults are more likely to be deficient in magnesium. Calcium supplements that contain magnesium can help. You can also find it in foods like spinach, bananas, nuts and seeds, avocado, and chickpeas.

  • Vitamin K. Necessary for bone formation and mineralization, Vitamin K also is important for blood clotting, and may assist in channeling calcium directly to the bone rather than the blood vessels. You can get Vitamin K from leafy greens, avocado, kiwi, asparagus, and pumpkin.

  • Vitamin C. Collagen is the main protein in bone, and Vitamin C is necessary for collagen synthesis. Vitamin C is present in citrus fruits and tomatoes, and in many vegetables, including sweet yellow pepper, red bell pepper, broccoli, and kale.

  • Vitamin A. Vitamin A is necessary for cells to develop normally and for normal skeletal growth, and also is extremely important for eye health. Vitamin A is available in liver, eggs, butter, green leafy vegetables, and carrots.

Calcium and Vitamin D are essential for good bone health, but they must be consumed safely. If you are not sure what intake levels are right for you and your health needs, be sure to talk to your doctor.

For more information about calcium, nutrition, and bone health, visit OrthoInfo.org. To schedule an interview with an AAOS expert about additional ways to achieve optimal bone health or for tips on for preventing musculoskeletal injuries in the New Year, email media@aaos.org.

About the AAOS
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

1 https://academic.oup.com/ajcp/article/155/3/381/6000689
2 This is the amount that seems to prevent rickets, not the amount that will result in the healthiest bones. Rickets is a condition caused by a lack of Vitamin D which causes bone weakness, bowed legs, and other skeletal deformities, such as stooped posture.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolve-to-protect-your-bone-and-joint-health-in-the-new-year-301459686.html

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biogen Stock Is Sinking Today

    A proposal would mean that most Medicare beneficiaries won't have access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm.

  • Why Veru Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology-focused biotech, saw its share price leap by over 20% on Tuesday, crushing not only the top stock market indexes, but also many peers in its sector. The reason why was clear: The company received an important regulatory nod for one of its key pipeline projects. In a press release published on Monday, Veru announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the phase 3 registration program of its enobosarm.

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • Biogen Stock Tumbles As Medicare Delivers Another Obstacle To Its Alzheimer's Drug

    Biogen stock tumbled late Tuesday after U.S. regulators limited which patients can access the controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm.

  • Medicare pulls back on coverage of an Alzheimer’s drug

    There’s been a setback—or at least a pause—in the ongoing war on Alzheimer’s disease, the brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. Medicare administrators proposed Tuesday to limit government payments for a medication—Aduhelm—because of concerns over its effectiveness. Developed by Biogen (BIIB) Aduhelm was approved in June by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Biogen shares slide as Medicare restricts cover of Alzheimer's treatments

    (Reuters) -A decision by the U.S. Medicare to limit coverage of Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen's Aduhelm will hit sales of the controversial drug and dim prospects for similar treatments looking to enter the market, Wall Street analysts said. Shares of Biogen Inc fell 9% to $220.44 before the bell, while shares of other drugmakers developing similar treatments such as Eli Lilly and Co, Roche Holdings and Eisai Co Ltd fell between 2% and 4%.

  • We were promised Pfizer pills. Where are the other COVID treatments?

    The U.S. purchased 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral treatment in a $5 billion deal. Where are they?

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

    Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

  • CVM: FY21 Results; IO Revenues Analysis

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) announced fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-K with the SEC on December 22, 2021. Highlights for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Phase III results investor call and discussion - June/July 2021 ➢ Letter to

  • KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

    The spread of the Omicron variant has sent federal authorities scrambling to clarify Covid safety guidance for the purposes of everyday life

  • Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sank 23% in 2021

    Despite having a billion-dollar drug in its portfolio, the potential for backdoor entry into the marijuana market, and being consistently profitable for years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was battered about the head by the stock market last year with its stock falling 22.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline started during the summer when Jazz reported second-quarter earnings that showed sales of its top sleep disorder drug, Xylem, plunged 25% from the prior year. While that's because patients were being transitioned over to its next-generation drug, Xywav, combined sales were only 3% higher.

  • 6 Comfortable, Protective KN95 and N95 Face Masks That Are Still in Stock

    But don’t wait to shop.

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday. But Beam stock fell in response.

  • Walgreens, CVS cut paid sick leave for workers in line with CDC guidance

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations that people should isolate for five days after a COVID-19 infection, instead of 10. A spokesperson for CVS said that the company is providing five days of paid leave for eligible full- and part-time workers, except where state or city paid leave laws provide for more. The company also added that paid leave is available only to employees who are vaccinated, approved for a reasonable accommodation, or otherwise covered by local laws.

  • CDC director debunks viral falsehood about COVID deaths

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, used an appearance before a Senate committee on Tuesday to counter misinformation about coronavirus deaths.

  • Counterfeit N95s are out there: How to avoid getting duped

    You don't want to waste your money.

  • The #1 Place to Not Walk Into Now, Say Virus Experts

    In the new year, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is just about everywhere, and it's much easier to catch than any previous strain of the coronavirus. That doesn't mean you're defenseless against it. There are sensible measures you can take to significantly reduce your chances of contracting COVID. One of them: Heed virus experts' advice to avoid these places, and make alternate plans until this wave of the pandemic recedes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Roche to offer 'tens of millions' of at-home Covid tests by end of month

    The rollout comes amid long lines at testing sites and President Joe Biden's promise to increase the number of tests available.

  • 'This will set a dangerous precedent': Canadians react to Quebec decision to ask unvaccinated adults to pay up

    Quebec Premier François Legault announced Tuesday that unvaccinated adults in the province will soon need to pay a "health contribution."