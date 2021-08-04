U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Resonant to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9th

Resonant Inc.
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference taking place August 9-11, 2021.

Resonant management is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
Time: 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (12:45 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/resn/2798384

Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To schedule a one-on-one, or for more information on the conference, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our WaveX™ design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

Resonant uses its website (https://www.resonant.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant’s WaveX™ Design Technology

Resonant creates designs for difficult RF frequency bands and modules that meet challenging and complex 5G, Wi-Fi and UWB RF front-end requirements. Using WaveX™, Resonant’s designs have the potential to be developed in half the time and manufactured at a lower cost than traditional approaches. WaveX™ is a suite of proprietary algorithms, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enables Resonant to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions.

Resonant delivers rapid design simulations to its customers, which they manufacture in their captive fabs or have manufactured by one of Resonant’s foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) technologies with the performance of higher cost manufacturing methods like Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW).

Resonant's WaveX™ delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, Resonant's simulations model fundamental material and structure properties, which makes integration with foundry and fab customers much more intuitive, because they speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
RESN@mzgroup.us


