Resonate and True North Partner to Bring Privacy-Safe Data and Analytics to the Nonprofit World

RESTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, and True North Inc., a full-service digital agency with deep roots in the non-profit sector, today announced a strategic partnership that will give True North access to the Resonate Ignite consumer intelligence and analytics platform.



Resonate is the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics for some of the nation’s leading CPG, retail and entertainment brands. Resonate clients leverage the firm’s proprietary ID graph and fresh privacy-safe-consumer data to provide unique insights and actionable data on consumer behaviors and intent.

“The pending departure of the third-party cookie prompted our agency to search for future-proof options to gain deeper insights into consumers - who they are, how they consume media and what drives their decision-making,” said Tom Goosmann, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of True North Inc. “When considering alternatives to traditional cookie-based tactics, we found Resonate’s solution to be far better than the rest. Their platform is continuously updated and offers us real-time insights, as opposed to the legacy research models that often use data that is 6 to 12 months old. In this business, 6-month-old data is not useful to our clients, particularly in the current consumer landscape.”

True North has been a data-driven agency since its inception as a direct mail agency. The firm has evolved over the years and is now up-leveling its approach to data insights even further through Resonate’s platform. In particular, the Ignite platform’s unique consumer intelligence will become core to True North’s efforts to modernize its nonprofit client’s approach to digital direct response.

“We are thrilled to add True North to our growing roster of leading agencies. They are at the forefront of driving action for non-profit organizations” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “The digital landscape is at a crossroads, and Resonate Ignite is the solution to maintaining meaningful consumer connections in a cookieless world. It helps agencies such as True North grow and thrive by leveraging real-time, actionable insights to win new business and help make the clients that work with them successful in today’s ever-evolving landscape.”

Going forward, True North plans to focus on getting its clients back to the heart of marketing: the right message, to the right people, at the right time. Resonate will give them the consumer intelligence they need to understand how consumers engage with brands in a data-driven way.

About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and intelligence, delivering deep, dynamic insights, activation, and analysis in an easy-to-use SaaS platform. The Resonate proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 14,000 fresh, relevant data points that describe more than 230 million individual U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by better more comprehensive understanding of their customers and prospects that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled technology to drive insight into action, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com .

About True North

True North is an independent advertising agency based in New York and San Francisco, offering integrated creative, media, and technology and insights services. We help our clients reach their customers, donors and audiences through the most engaging means possible within the always-on world of modern media consumption. Visit www.truenorthinc.com to learn more.

