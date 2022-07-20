U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.00
    +17.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,911.00
    +120.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,331.50
    +57.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.90
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.82
    -1.40 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.90
    -5.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0251
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1630
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,718.17
    +1,926.05 (+8.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.73
    +37.89 (+7.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Resorts World Cruises launches powered by next-gen tech from IBS Software

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Cruises, a recently launched Asian luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, has signed a strategic deal with IBS Software to offer its customers a digital and enriched shopping experience with the brand. With this partnership, Resorts World Cruises intends to roll out highly personalized offers and promotions to its travel advisors and guests, be flexible to accommodate their unique needs and ensure that each trip is distinctive and more rewarding.

Resort World Cruises will use IBS Software’s iTravel Cruise
Resort World Cruises will use IBS Software’s iTravel Cruise

Resorts World Cruises has implemented iTravel Cruise Enterprise Reservation, IBS's next-generation guest-centric cruise reservation system. The platform has been developed to redefine how cruise lines package and deliver services in response to ever-changing traveler demands, and transform back-end operations.

Resorts World Cruises launched on June 15, 2022, from Marina Bay in Singapore, starting with two-three night cruises. Resorts World Cruises will deliver the ultimate cruise adventure aboard the Genting Dream, the first ship of a planned fleet that are 'Resorts Cruising at Seas', expanding the Resorts Brand from land experiences – 46 properties, 8 countries, 4 continents and 80 million visitors a year – to the seas of the world.

"As a new dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, Resorts World Cruises is committed towards equipping itself with a modern, fully digital landscape to increase efficiency and implement transformational service to meet the evolving demands of today's consumers," said Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises. "The flexibility of iTravel Cruise platform and its future roadmap, along with an excellent partnership approach, made IBS Software the ideal choice for us."

"We are increasingly witnessing a trend whereby high-end hotel chains and resorts are commencing cruise operations. The unique advantage for them is having an existing loyal customer base who would be nothing short of thrilled to embark on its favorite leisure brand's new property. IBS is delighted to support one of Asia's best hospitality brands as it navigates its path into the cruise industry," said Asish Koshy, VP and Head of Tour & Cruise Industry Solutions at IBS. "iTravel Cruise will enable Resorts World Cruises to digitally connect and personalize engagement with guests throughout the trip lifecycle. A very exciting partnership for us indeed, and we're incredibly proud to have been chosen for this launch."

Powering digital transformation for a new era of cruising, iTravel Product Suite allows cruise lines to finally put a digital strategy in place to engage with guests at every step of the trip lifecycle, including technology at the planning, shopping, port, on-trip, and post-trip phases.

For more information on the next-gen digital platform for tour & cruise, please visit: https://www.ibsplc.com/product/tour-and-cruise-solutions/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862742/RWC_Travel_Cruise.jpg 
Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)
IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resorts-world-cruises-launches-powered-by-next-gen-tech-from-ibs-software-301589830.html

SOURCE IBS Software

Recommended Stories

  • Scaramucci Halts Withdrawals in a Fund After Stock, Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital suspended redemptions in one of its funds after sharp declines in stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the decision. Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe Legion Strategies fund suspended redemptions because private companies, which are hard

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • Airline workers under 'acute level of stress' amid flight disruptions, union president says

    Airport service workers are demanding better working conditions and pay as a summer travel boom pushes them to the brink.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Purchase and a Kind Gesture

    The cruise line has generally taken a bigger is better approach, but that's not what it's doing here.

  • Boom Supersonic collaborating on a work-leisure clothes collection for next-gen jet set

    Supersonic jet maker coming to Piedmont Triad International will collaborate with tech-fabric clothing company Ministry of Supply on a travel collection.

  • Marriott Vacations to Get New CEO as Timeshare Sector Faces Higher Hurdles

    Marriott Vacations Worldwide‘s current president, John Geller, will become CEO of the timeshare giant on January 1, 2023, succeeding Stephen Weisz, who’s retiring. Geller will be taking the helm at a time when the company may see how well timeshare sales perform during economically turbulent times. Geller has been the company’s president since 2021 and […]

  • Flight Delays and Cancellations Are a Big Problem and Hurricane Season Could Make Them Worse — How to Protect Yourself Financially

    The return of full flight schedules and packed airplanes after two years of COVID-19 restrictions has not exactly gone smoothly. Heavy demand from travelers, coupled with labor shortages in the...

  • Carnival Sets New Covid Rules and Royal Caribbean Cancels Sailings

    Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Lines have remained nimble during the pandemic. Neither Royal Caribbean nor Carnival controls its own fate. Now, Carnival has had to revise its covid rules on certain sailings and Royal Caribbean has canceled plans for one of its ships in Europe next summer.

  • Cost of living: Top tips to save money on a UK staycation

    A UK break in a camp site or holiday centre costs 24% more this year than last — here's how to keep costs down.

  • Michigan travel website offers best-kept secret destinations, kayaking trip giveaway

    Travel destination website My Michigan Beach partners with kayaking spot on Torch Lake for an outdoor summer fun giveaway.

  • This everyday product is the ultimate travel hack to combat leaky toiletries

    Keep your carry-on dry or your road trip duffel leak-free with this cool everyday product.

  • 'Slasher' airlines' low wages led to travel chaos, says Heathrow boss

    The chairman of Heathrow has launched a searing attack on “slasher” airlines for failing to attract enough baggage handlers at the airport by paying higher wages.

  • China Warns U.S. Against Nancy Pelosi Visit to Taiwan

    Beijing said its relations with Washington would be severely damaged if the U.S. House speaker visited the self-governed island to show support.

  • Laps of luxury: Crash South Florida’s hotel pools like a VIP with these 15 pool passes

    When bikini season blooms and the summer swelter numbs all senses, it’s only natural to daydream of cocktails and cabanas in the comfort of a glistening hotel pool. The solution, of course, is one of South Florida’s best-hidden staycation hacks: Anyone can cool down in luxury with a hotel day pass, granting all-day access to swanky hotel swimming pools, spas – even free drinks – without ...

  • Japanese e-commerce enabler AnyMind raises funding in equity, debt for acquisitions

    The pandemic has triggered more demand for online shopping and fueled many smaller retailers to establish their own online offerings. Japanese commerce enabler AnyMind, which helps brands and influencers' online operations, has closed a ¥5 billion (approximately $36 million) Series D round on the back of that boost to make additional acquisitions in Japan and globally. Investors include JIC Venture Growth Investment, Japan Post Investment, Nomura SPARX Investment, Proto Ventures and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital.

  • Alaska's Formidable, Yet Stunning Seward Highway

    One of Alaska’s, and America’s formidable, yet stunning, highways is the Seward Highway.

  • 6 Parents Share Their Budget Secrets for Fighting Inflation

    Across the United States, families are feeling the impact of inflation. Now at a 40-year high, rising costs are forcing families to cut expenses everywhere they are able, from grocery store trips to...

  • Four Seasons Hotel opens in Downtown Minneapolis

    The newest high-rise in Minneapolis’ skyline is a hotel brand known for luxury. The Four Seasons Hotel is open for business and it offers some incredible amenities like a new spacious restaurant from Chef Gavin Kaysen and the rooftop Riva Terrace that’s open to the public. On the fourth floor, several special events spaces and a spa that offers farm-to-face care. They refer to it as nourishment through nature. You don’t need to be a hotel guest to use the spa. The hotel is located at Hennepin Ave. and Third St. South.

  • Alaska Airlines' new electronic bag tag will let you speed through the airport lobby

    After a trial a few years ago, the airline today announced that it'll start rolling out free electronic bag tags to a group of 2,500 of its Mileage Plan elites flying out of San Jose now, with a wide rollout to all Mileage Plan members (who will have to pay for their tags) coming in 2023. Unlike the current system, where you print a tag at the airport -- or have an airline employee do it for you -- with these rugged new electronic tags you simply check in on your phone as usual. Then, after you decide you want to check a bag, you hold the phone close to the tag and, using your phone's NFC chip, transfer that data to the tag to display it on the built-in e-ink display, which simply displays the standard barcode you'd also see on a printed bag tag.