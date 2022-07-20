Resorts World Cruises launches powered by next-gen tech from IBS Software

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Cruises, a recently launched Asian luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, has signed a strategic deal with IBS Software to offer its customers a digital and enriched shopping experience with the brand. With this partnership, Resorts World Cruises intends to roll out highly personalized offers and promotions to its travel advisors and guests, be flexible to accommodate their unique needs and ensure that each trip is distinctive and more rewarding.

Resorts World Cruises has implemented iTravel Cruise Enterprise Reservation, IBS's next-generation guest-centric cruise reservation system. The platform has been developed to redefine how cruise lines package and deliver services in response to ever-changing traveler demands, and transform back-end operations.

Resorts World Cruises launched on June 15, 2022, from Marina Bay in Singapore, starting with two-three night cruises. Resorts World Cruises will deliver the ultimate cruise adventure aboard the Genting Dream, the first ship of a planned fleet that are 'Resorts Cruising at Seas', expanding the Resorts Brand from land experiences – 46 properties, 8 countries, 4 continents and 80 million visitors a year – to the seas of the world.

"As a new dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, Resorts World Cruises is committed towards equipping itself with a modern, fully digital landscape to increase efficiency and implement transformational service to meet the evolving demands of today's consumers," said Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises. "The flexibility of iTravel Cruise platform and its future roadmap, along with an excellent partnership approach, made IBS Software the ideal choice for us."

"We are increasingly witnessing a trend whereby high-end hotel chains and resorts are commencing cruise operations. The unique advantage for them is having an existing loyal customer base who would be nothing short of thrilled to embark on its favorite leisure brand's new property. IBS is delighted to support one of Asia's best hospitality brands as it navigates its path into the cruise industry," said Asish Koshy, VP and Head of Tour & Cruise Industry Solutions at IBS. "iTravel Cruise will enable Resorts World Cruises to digitally connect and personalize engagement with guests throughout the trip lifecycle. A very exciting partnership for us indeed, and we're incredibly proud to have been chosen for this launch."

Powering digital transformation for a new era of cruising, iTravel Product Suite allows cruise lines to finally put a digital strategy in place to engage with guests at every step of the trip lifecycle, including technology at the planning, shopping, port, on-trip, and post-trip phases.

For more information on the next-gen digital platform for tour & cruise, please visit: https://www.ibsplc.com/product/tour-and-cruise-solutions/

