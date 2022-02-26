A.I.S. Resources Announces Warrants Extension

U.S. markets closed

A.I.S. Resources Limited
·2 min read
  • AISSF
A.I.S. Resources Limited
A.I.S. Resources Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 12,622,222 warrants expiring on February 26, 2022. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,622,222 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on February 26, 2019. The warrants will be extended for a period of one year until February 26, 2023. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.12.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited
A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’ value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9km from Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57sqkm Bright Gold project (with the right to acquire 100%), a 60% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. It also has joint venture interests with Spey Resources Corp in lithium brines in Argentina at Incahuasi and Pocitos salars.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Ltd.
Phillip Thomas, President & CEO

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Phillip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer
T: +1-323 5155 164
E: pthomas@aisresources.com

Or
Martyn Element, Chairman
T: +1-604-220-6266
E: melement@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


