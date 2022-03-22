U.S. markets closed

A.I.S. Resources Bright Gold Project Assay Results, Pathfinder Exploration Update and Historical Findings

A.I.S. Resources Limited
·16 min read
In this article:
  • AIS
  • AISSF
A.I.S. Resources Limited
A.I.S. Resources Limited

Figure 1

Prospect location map for Bright-EL5193
Prospect location map for Bright-EL5193

Figure 2

Figure 2 Massive pyrite associated with quartz-carbonate vein.
Figure 2 Massive pyrite associated with quartz-carbonate vein.

Figure 3

Figure 3 Vein hosted massive euhedral arsenopyrite GBDD001 82.8m
Figure 3 Vein hosted massive euhedral arsenopyrite GBDD001 82.8m

Figure 4

Figure 4 Drill Section for GBDD001 looking SE
Figure 4 Drill Section for GBDD001 looking SE

Figure 5

Figure 5 Massive arsenopyrite veinlet, 81.25m in GBDD001, preceding interval 81.75-82.5 which returned 2,949ppm As
Figure 5 Massive arsenopyrite veinlet, 81.25m in GBDD001, preceding interval 81.75-82.5 which returned 2,949ppm As

Figure 6

Figure 6 Tray 1 for Home Reef horizon 78.9-82.95m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4)
Figure 6 Tray 1 for Home Reef horizon 78.9-82.95m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4)

Figure 7

Figure 7 Tray 2 for Home Reef horizon 78.9-82.95m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4)
Figure 7 Tray 2 for Home Reef horizon 78.9-82.95m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4)

Figure 8

Figure 8 Tray 3 for Red Leader Reef horizon 96.7-98.85m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4)
Figure 8 Tray 3 for Red Leader Reef horizon 96.7-98.85m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4)

Figure 9

Figure 9 Location map of holes GBDD001 and GBDD002, Golden Bar Prospect. Both Hole Reef targets and Golden Bar target zones in yellow
Figure 9 Location map of holes GBDD001 and GBDD002, Golden Bar Prospect. Both Hole Reef targets and Golden Bar target zones in yellow

Figure 10

Figure 10 Diagram of the Rose, Thistle and Shamrock Mine
Figure 10 Diagram of the Rose, Thistle and Shamrock Mine

Figure 11

Historic and recent surface geochemistry map for gold and arsenic, Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Prospect. Note; soil contour (orange) is +20ppb gold
Historic and recent surface geochemistry map for gold and arsenic, Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Prospect. Note; soil contour (orange) is +20ppb gold

Figure 12

Figure 12 Recently exposed reef associated with trend between Hillsborough Mine and the Catherine-Elgin workings
Figure 12 Recently exposed reef associated with trend between Hillsborough Mine and the Catherine-Elgin workings

Figure 13

Historic soil geochemistry for gold by Golden Deeps Ltd in 2013 over Elgin-Catherine workings, and significant surface rock geochemistry by Target Minerals Pty Ltd in 2005 and Golden Deeps in 2011
Historic soil geochemistry for gold by Golden Deeps Ltd in 2013 over Elgin-Catherine workings, and significant surface rock geochemistry by Target Minerals Pty Ltd in 2005 and Golden Deeps in 2011

Figure 14

Figure 14 Plan of surface outcrop of historic mapped reef structures and trend of the Pioneer anticline.
Figure 14 Plan of surface outcrop of historic mapped reef structures and trend of the Pioneer anticline.

Figure 15

Saddle reef, east cross-cut, New Chum and Victoria Mine, Bendigo. Modified
Saddle reef, east cross-cut, New Chum and Victoria Mine, Bendigo. Modified

Figure 16

Figure 16 Bendigo style saddle reef, section A-A&#x002019; for Figure 14 at Pioneer Prospect
Figure 16 Bendigo style saddle reef, section A-A’ for Figure 14 at Pioneer Prospect

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces it has received the assays from parts of diamond drill core GDD001 acquired from the Golden Bar reef on exploration licence EL006194. The exploration licence is a joint venture with Clarus Resources Pty Ltd in which AIS Resources holds a 60% interest.

Highlights

  • Zones of alteration encountered in the first drill hole confirmed as horizons of gold mineralisation

  • Gold and alteration are coincident with modelled historic lodes

  • Being close to the reef is implied by the low grade gold intersected up plunge at Golden Bar from historic lodes of the Red Leader and Shaws Reefs.

  • Intervals from GBDD001 include 2.85m@0.33m g/t gold and 4,070ppm arsenic from 96.7m.

  • In the next quarter, AIS plans to do follow-up drilling surrounding this hole and down-plunge, as well as the Golden Bar target.

Figure 1: Prospect location map for Bright-EL5193.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/576e77d3-db92-4d5c-836b-a9f26322927f

Golden Bar Prospect

Drill holes GBDD001 and GBDD002 were drilled to test the down plunge intersections of Red Leader-Home Reef and Shaw’s-Home Reef respectively. Both holes have now been geologically logged, with the cutting of GBDD002 to be completed soon. The gold values returned from GBDD001, the intense sericite-sulphide alteration and part quartz replacement (Figure 2 through Figure 8) within the anticipated reef intersections demonstrates that the structures associated with the historic mining are as modelled. They are most likely on the margin of high-grade shoot historically mined, as demonstrated by the extremely high arsenic values.

Encouraged by these results, AIS has planned follow-up drilling surrounding this hole and down-plunge in the next quarter, which will include the Golden Bar target. Although within the same line as the Shaw’s, Home, and Red Leader reefs, the Golden Bar target has been shown to be resulting from a syncline intersection with the Golden Bar Reef structure. Along strike and down-plunge this setting provides for another target (Figure 4) to complement that already tested by holes GBDD001 and GBDD002. Likewise, drilling at this prospect will incorporate targeting this setting below the extent of the historical mining front.

HOLE

Easting (MGA)

Northing (MGA)

Elevation (m)

Depth (m)

GBDD001

499060.863

5928821.89

456

110

HOLE ID

Azi (Mag. deg)

Azi (Grid deg)

Dec (deg)

Depth (m)

Mag Field (uT)

GBDD001

226.8

238.9

-43.7

0

GBDD001

226.8

238.9

-43.5

38

GBDD001

226.7

238.8

-41.9

86

5995

Table 1: DDH Hole GBDD001 co-ordinates

Historical Review – High Grades

A historical account of production comes from Kenny, 19661, and is the last record of mining immediately above these drill intersections. Earliest records of the prospect are incomplete, with surface mining estimated to have been initiated around 1865, and ending in 1905 on mining fronts associated with the Home Reef and Shaws Reef. It was calculated (appendix 3) that Shaw’s Reef yielded a grade of 10.14 g/t from 487.7 ton of ore and Home Reef yielded 22.28 g/t from 287 ton of ore. The weighted average from a total of 779.3 ton of ore is 14.66 g/t, with auriferous pyrite contributing between 1.2-1.5 g/t2. Both of these reefs plunge to the south-east at about thirty degrees.

Figure 2: Massive pyrite associated with quartz-carbonate vein.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1870902b-620b-4c34-9a2b-dfa53ddd26b0

Figure 3: Vein hosted massive euhedral arsenopyrite, GBDD001 82.8m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c50f9171-03fd-4b84-a83e-2278b3eb8e43

Figure 4: drill Section for GBDD001 looking SE.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04736017-84c7-4c21-a776-e1e339a49c1e

Figure 5: Massive arsenopyrite veinlet, 81.25m in GBDD001, preceding interval 81.75-82.5 which returned 2,949ppm As.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73136018-6cee-44d7-b07b-fdf338aa7738

Figure 6: Tray 1 for Home Reef horizon 78.9-82.95m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4).
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d04cac5-413e-4e1c-89ae-fa7db0534839

Figure 7: Tray 2 for Home Reef horizon 78.9-82.95m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4).
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a00e402b-dd56-4536-8875-84c8b07cf8e5

Figure 8: Tray 3 for Red Leader Reef horizon 96.7-98.85m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4). 2.85m@0.33m g/t gold and 4,070ppm arsenic from 96.7m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f229720-5e19-4232-84d3-7372a1745662

Figure 9: Location map of holes GBDD001 and GBDD002, Golden Bar Prospect. Both Hole Reef targets and Golden Bar target zones in yellow.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7752e0e5-c69d-4594-8047-f9b3d02ad20d

Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Prospect

Figure 10: Diagram of the Rose, Thistle and Shamrock Mine3.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/630a703c-8c15-45fe-ac3a-89decfdefa72

Figure 11: Historic and recent surface geochemistry map for gold and arsenic, Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Prospect. Note; soil contour (orange) is +20ppb gold
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0b7df6e-ebcf-488f-b65b-320c3ac5225a

Earliest records of mining associated with the Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock (RTS) mine area are from 18614, which was mined periodically up until 19345. It was the largest and last operating mine in the district. Total production during this period was 69,934oz. 102,864 ton of ore for a grade of 21.14 g/t6, with widths of up to 2m being mined. The setting (Figure 10) is unique in that the lodes are largely constrained to the limbs and fold axis.

Modern exploration by Goldminco (1998), Target Minerals (2005), Clarus Resources (2020), and AIS during the quarter confirms that under exploited gold remains immediately to the north and east of the Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock workings (Figure 11). It is anticipated that a structural model similar to the RTS workings can form the basis of a general exploration model at this prospect. Following this earlier work, reconnaissance spur sampling (yellow ellipses Figure 11) has flagged previously unexploited or discovered surface outcrop mineralisation (ie.>90ppm arsenic, yellow ellipses). Several results are above 100 ppm arsenic with a peak value of 170 ppm. Reconnaissance activities are set to continue related to identifying historic workings by GPS and further infill soil sampling. After review of the controlling structures related to this mine, it is apparent that mineralisation is dominantly controlled and constrained to the limbs and fold hinges (Figure 10). This is a thesis by which soil sampling and local mine plans can be further scrutinised for discovery of the same controlling elements.

This prospect remains of significant potential as the southern part of the project also includes other mines by the name of Mons Meg (23,560 oz. at 17g/t) and Sambas (41,931 oz. at 33g/t). Sampling across an exposed face next to an open pit at Hit or Miss (Figure 11) found that low grade ‘disseminated’ or likely sulphide hosted wall rock mineralisation (2.4m @ 1.17 g/t) can occur in this prospect. If true, then a larger deposition of gold makes this prospect attractive. In summary, this prospect hosts two advanced areas of interest (purple ellipse) and several new trends (yellow ellipses).

Elgin-Hillsborough Prospect area

Figure 12: Recently exposed reef associated with trend between Hillsborough Mine and the Catherine-Elgin workings.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad92adda-fc49-4403-9a7d-1a0d3faaaef3

Figure 13: Historic soil geochemistry for gold by Golden Deeps Ltd in 2013 over Elgin-Catherine workings, and significant surface rock geochemistry by Target Minerals Pty Ltd in 2005 and Golden Deeps in 2011.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5750721-e0b8-4d91-b539-91cc22924261

AIS recently observed a new track-side exposure explaining a high-grade rock sample (see reef photo Figure 12 and Figure 13). We will further investigate the exposure of this reef with detailed mapping and sampling. This reef meets the criteria of a significant mineralising structure on strike between the Elgin-Catharine workings and the Hillsborough Mine. The reef is approximately 1.5m wide and is likely associated with a rock sample by Target Minerals Pty Ltd in 2005 which returned 22.9 g/t gold.

The Elgin Mine is recorded as producing 3,831 oz. at 44g/t and Hillsborough produced 9,646 oz. at 24 g/t. Based on the results by Golden Deeps Ltd., this prospect is well placed for extending soil sampling over this outcrop and further south-east toward and beyond the Hillsborough Mine.

Figure 14: Plan of surface outcrop of historic mapped reef structures and trend of the Pioneer anticline.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5c47514-5b67-4010-864b-fd8be5d64346

Pioneer Prospect

Significant unrealised mineral potential exists at Pioneer, where no modern mining or meaningful exploration has occurred since it ceased operations. Three-dimensional modelling from mining records in the previous year demonstrated the potential for widths of quartz reef amenable to modern mining methods. Modelling from the plans retained at Pioneer demonstrate at least one north-east dipping reef that bulges at an axial plane and continues to surface. It was mined as the first hard rock source for gold in the region. Away from the fold, hinge widths appear at less than 0.5m. On intersecting the hinge, a ‘saddle’ style of reef occurs as west dipping limb reef which becomes wider (Figure 16). Modelling suggests that there are more than one, or a series of stacked reefs in proximity of the anticline.

At the intersect with the hinge this ‘bulge’ zone is up to 12m wide (Kenny, 1966)7 and at the time of that writing it was quoted that the grade of this zone was 12.2 g/t. While mining the lower levels of this mine the No.5 adit intersected a reef called the Black Leader which was quoted as being between 0.3-2.0m wide and grading 20 oz/t (633 g/t)8.

This prospect is the highest priority because of its high grades and stacked high-grade lodes. The significance of this prospect cannot be overstated, as the reef in this prospect was coherently mined (Figure 16) and 3D modelling recently revealled it as the same as the saddle reef9 (Figure 15) found on the New Chum line in the Bendigo Goldfield.

Figure 15: Saddle reef, east cross-cut, New Chum and Victoria Mine, Bendigo. Modified.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb9c7cb6-6740-498c-90fa-b1d01acd3213

Figure 16: Bendigo style saddle reef, section A-A’ for Figure 14 at Pioneer Prospect.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f44d9e8-7dae-4d54-b30d-c92a46e4f3c6

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBM, FAusIMM MAIG MAIMVA(CMV) who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited
A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’ value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9km from Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57sqkm Bright Gold project (with the right to acquire 100%), a 60% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. It also has a 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp in lithium brines in Argentina at Incahuasi and 7.5% royalty at Pocitos Salars.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Ltd.

Phillip Thomas, President & CEO

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Phillip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer
T: +1-323 5155 164
E: pthomas@aisresources.com

Or
Martyn Element.Chairman
T: +1-604-220-6266
E: melement@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1-GBDD001 assay summary

HoleID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Au
(ppm)

Au-Rp1
(ppm)

Ag
(ppm)

As
(ppm)

GBDD001

75.3

75.6

0.3

X

0.1

29.9

GBDD001

75.6

76

0.4

X

X

10.7

GBDD001

76

76.6

0.6

X

X

9.3

GBDD001

76.6

77.7

1.1

0.034

X

51.8

GBDD001

77.7

78.5

0.8

0.05

X

203

GBDD001

78.5

79.4

0.9

0.03

X

142.9

GBDD001

79.4

79.7

0.3

0.058

X

80.4

GBDD001

79.7

80.4

0.7

0.075

X

261.5

GBDD001

80.4

80.9

0.5

0.098

X

169.9

GBDD001

80.9

81.7

0.8

0.045

X

503.2

GBDD001

81.7

82.5

0.8

0.065

0.08

2949.1

GBDD001

82.5

83

0.5

0.042

X

1310.6

GBDD001

83

83.3

0.3

0.005

X

138.9

GBDD001

83.3

84

0.7

0.011

X

50.2

GBDD001

84

85

1

0.009

X

38

GBDD001

85

86

1

0.05

X

49.7

GBDD001

86

86.7

0.7

0.151

X

506.5

GBDD001

86.7

87.6

0.9

0.041

X

48.2

GBDD001

87.6

88.1

0.5

0.093

X

60.2

GBDD001

88.1

89.1

1

0.194

0.07

827.6

GBDD001

89.1

89.7

0.6

0.201

X

214

GBDD001

89.7

90.25

0.55

0.043

X

65.4

GBDD001

90.25

90.6

0.35

0.053

X

670.9

GBDD001

90.6

90.85

0.25

0.087

X

63.1

GBDD001

90.85

91.2

0.35

0.167

X

885.1

GBDD001

91.2

91.5

0.3

0.259

0.06

46.3

GBDD001

91.5

92.7

1.2

0.019

X

30.9

GBDD001

92.7

93.25

0.55

0.011

X

24.8

GBDD001

93.25

94.15

0.9

0.049

X

131.1

GBDD001

94.15

95.25

1.1

0.145

X

86.9

GBDD001

95.25

95.55

0.3

0.056

X

55.4

GBDD001

95.55

95.95

0.4

0.062

X

211.7

GBDD001

95.95

96.7

0.75

0.053

X

138.4

GBDD001

96.7

97.05

0.35

0.193

X

4566.4

GBDD001

97.05

97.65

0.6

0.319

0.309

X

11144

GBDD001

97.65

98.25

0.6

0.062

X

1508.1

GBDD001

98.25

98.85

0.6

0.584

0.586

X

3780.8

GBDD001

98.85

99.25

0.4

0.459

X

225.8

GBDD001

99.25

99.55

0.3

0.368

X

172.4

GBDD001

99.55

99.9

0.35

0.04

X

50.1

Table 2: Significant analytes for GBDD001.

Appendix 2

Goldfield

Mine/Reef

From

To

Ore (t)

Oz.

Kg

grade (g/t)

Pioneer

1861

1909

26,165

11,050

344

13

Hillsborough

1873

1895

12,765

9,646

300

24

Mt Orient

1879

1903

6,885

6,197

193

28

Wallaby

1868

1891

6,466

5,847

182

28

Try Again

1866

1909

7,134

5,825

181

25

Homeward Bound

1870

1877

12,141

5,505

171

14

Richardsons

1860

1872

2,812

5,433

169

60

Elgin

1871

1871

2,684

3,831

119

44

Bright—Wandiligong— Freeburgh



English and Welsh

1872

1881

4,135

3,408

106

26

Reliance

1860

1879

6,712

3,119

97

14

Magpie

1871

1906

2,963

2,848

89

30

Ebenezer

1861

1877

2,069

2,434

76

37

Victoria

1861

1885

1,512

2,348

73

48

Birthday

1876

1881

2,976

1,864

58

19

Cornishmans

1860

1884

1,485

1,678

52

35

New Moon

1869

1871

1,382

1,671

52

38

Blowfly

1879

1891

687

1,661

52

75

Woolshed

1861

1882

1,615

1,538

48

30

Morgan Davis

1862

1886

666

1,068

33

50

Harp of Erin Co.

1869

1878

4,369

1,052

33

7

Rose, Thistle, & Shamrock

1861

1933

119,175

77,872

2,422

20

Sambas

1910

1970

39,624

41,931

1,304

33

Mons Meg

1880

1895

42,759

23,560

733

17

United Miners

1867

1884

34,674

19,332

601

17

Tiddledee & Money King

1869

1890

12,919

15,871

494

38

Johnsons & Lady Jane

1867

1940

39,635

12,535

390

10

Red Robin

1941

1992

4,000

6,761

210

53

Crescent

1890

1899

8,128

5,999

187

23

Jackass

1878

1889

1,870

5,970

186

99

Harrietville

Monarch

1896

1916

3,300

4,164

130

39

Guerdon

1884

1909

8,128

3,937

122

15

Biplane

1920

1925

6,924

3,762

117

17

Buckeye

1877

1909

2,258

3,503

109

48

Big Gun Extended

1890

1917

5,288

2,929

91

17

Champion

1863

1882

967

2,271

71

73

Landtax

1878

1880

2,929

2,244

70

24

Unity

1867

1883

1,053

1,858

58

55

Hit or Miss

1861

1922

1,127

1,166

36

32

Never Too Late

1874

1877

2,692

1,095

34

13

Total

445,073 (t)

314,783 (oz.)

9,793 (kg)

22 (g/t)

Table 3: Hardrock production10 across the whole of the greater Bright goldfield region. Note: these figures encompass the all the production within EL6194 and includes mines outside the license. The table is tended to provide for a sense of grades within the tenement. Table include mines with production greater than 1,000 oz. Note: list doe does not include mines of the Golden Bar prospect.

____________________________

1 Geological Survey of Victoria Bulletin No.44, pp.39-40. See appendix 2
2 Ibid
3 Modified from mine plan (G35053_R2067B1), Kenny 1934
4 KENNY, J.P.L., 1937. Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Mine, Harrietville. Records of the Geological Survey of Victoria Volume 5, part 4, pp. 663
5 Ibid.
6 Ibid
7 Geological Survey of Victoria Bulletin No.44, pp.14
8 Ibid
9 Reports on the Bendigo Gold-Field (Nos 1 and 2). Geological Survey of Victoria, 1896.
10 “Bogong 1:100 000 map area geological report” GeoScience Victoria. Geological Survey of Victoria Report 125, 2005, pp149.


