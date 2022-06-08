U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,115.77
    -44.91 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,910.90
    -269.24 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,086.27
    -88.96 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.01
    -28.56 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.41
    +0.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0057 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2580
    +1.6420 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,362.41
    -1,072.38 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.24
    +3.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

New Resources Consulting Announces Strategic Partnership with Mission Wisconsin

·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Resources Consulting, a Milwaukee-based technology consulting firm, has announced a strategic partnership with veteran-owned talent attraction company Mission Wisconsin to actively recruit military and veteran talent for jobs in the information technology sector.

With more than 200,000 service members transitioning from active duty every year, New Resources Consulting will work side-by-side with Mission Wisconsin to market and connect with a highly skilled talent pipeline across the world about career opportunities, building brand awareness and expanding recruitment options to meet workforce needs. New Resources Consulting is a leader in the IT and technology consultation industry and will work with Mission Wisconsin to source candidates, targeting technologies like Oracle and Microsoft and recruiting for careers in everything from software development and infrastructure support to project management and data services.

"We believe that veterans constitute an untapped, highly valuable network," said NRC President and CEO Mark Grosskopf of the partnership. "Hard-working and dedicated, veterans possess impressive skillsets, valuable experience, and incredible work ethic that we think would translate well in the IT field." NRC Vice President of Strategic Accounts Don Weber, who is also a former Army Reservist, will be spearheading the initiative.

Mission Wisconsin LLC, launched in July of 2020, is a talent attraction company focusing solely on the military/veteran family, offering support through transition for families to meet civilian career goals and lifestyle expectations. Headquartered in Wisconsin, the best state in the nation for veterans, it helps service members navigate the last mile of transition while consulting with employers about Veteran Ready efforts they can adopt to strengthen their visibility among those communities it serves.

"Mission Wisconsin is excited to be partnering with NRC to help the military family transition to the great state of Wisconsin," said Steven Janke, Founder & CEO of Mission Wisconsin. "We are looking forward to providing this pathway to the military community into multiple sectors of IT and creating upskilling programs that help those who have served and their families connect with quality employment."

The partnership will revolve around identifying and placing veterans in successful positions within the IT sector; it will also include future collaboration on recruitment and training programs, as well as military and veteran program development.

Please contact Mission Wisconsin's Steven Janke at stevenjanke@mission-wisconsin.com or NRC's Don Weber at dweber@newresources.com with any media inquiries.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-resources-consulting-announces-strategic-partnership-with-mission-wisconsin-301564422.html

SOURCE New Resources Consulting

Recommended Stories

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • Uber’s CEO Says Company Is ‘Recession Resistant,’ Sees No Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is “recession resistant” and doesn’t see a need for job cuts, even as market volatility and the prospect of a global recession loom over technology companies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Fa

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • Altria Group shares stumble after Morgan Stanley says inflation is taking away Americans’ COVID stress relief: cigarettes

    Investment bank cuts its price target for cigarette maker from $54 to $50 as inflation bites into Americans' newly rediscovered smoking habit.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Lawsuit claims Better.com misled investors, EV startup CEOs received pay bump, Goodyear recalls tires

    Notable business headlines include a lawsuit filed against Better.com alleging the company misled investors, Lucid and Rivian CEOs receiving pay packages of over $400 million, and Goodyear issuing a recall for out-of-production tires used on RVs and trucks.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Markets are 'waiting to see what the earnings picture looks like': Strategist

    Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's driving markets today, the fading dominance of tech stocks, and the state of the energy sector.

  • Oil ends at 3-month high as gasoline demand continues to rise in face of record pump prices

    The U.S. oil benchmark pushed solidly above the $120-a-barrel threshold to end at a three-month high Wednesday as data showed demand for gasoline is running hot.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Draws Investor Suit Over Spam Account Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A Twitter Inc. shareholder wants a judge to force the social-media platform to hand over internal files about spam and fake accounts that have become a hot-button issue in billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the company. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces Recko

  • Twitter Reassures Staff on Musk Deal, Sees Vote by August

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s top lawyer reassured staff Wednesday that the deal to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk is still progressing, and that a shareholder vote will occur in late July or early August, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • SEC trading changes will likely ‘benefit the biggest firms,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Director of Financial Technology Research Devin Ryan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s proposal on Wednesday, stock reactions, and the outlook for firms like Robinhood and Schwab.