We Like Resources Global Development's (Catalist:QSD) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Resources Global Development's (Catalist:QSD) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Resources Global Development, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = S$33m ÷ (S$113m - S$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Resources Global Development has an ROCE of 42%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 7.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Resources Global Development, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Resources Global Development's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Resources Global Development are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 42%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 215%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 29% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Resources Global Development can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 332% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Resources Global Development (including 2 which are significant) .

