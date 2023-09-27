Do Resources Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PTRB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PTRB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Resources Holdings Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Resources Holdings Berhad has grown EPS by 31% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Resources Holdings Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 44% to RM503m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Resources Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM289m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Resources Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Resources Holdings Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 80% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM232m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Resources Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Resources Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Resources Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

