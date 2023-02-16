Resouro Gold acquires stake in "very extensive" Brazilian titanium and rare earth project
London, UK --News Direct-- Resouro Gold Inc
Resouro Gold Inc (TSX-V:RAU) CEO Chris Eager speaks to Proactive's Thomas after announcing the acquisition of an initial 33% stake in the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Project in Brazil.
Eager describes the project as "very well located" and "very extensive", before going on to lay out what the acquisition is likely to mean for the business - saying that it could be a "company-maker".
