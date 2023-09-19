Respect, dignity and accountability among core values at Compass Memorial Healthcare

Compass Memorial Healthcare serves Marengo around the clock.

Staffers at Compass Memorial Healthcare.

NO. 2 MID-SIZE WORKPLACE

Barry Goettsch isn’t only the CEO of Compass Memorial Healthcare. On occasion, he’s also been a patient.

“My family. My kids, My wife. We all go to Compass. I wouldn’t go anywhere else,” Goettsch said. “If you don't have the confidence in the place that that you work at, maybe that's one indicator you should think about where you're working.”

Goettsch sees no difference between the services provided at Marengo-based Compass and its other locations and those found in a hospital in a bigger city.

“We're taking care of patients just like any other one in our metro counterparts,” he said.

Raised in Bettendorf, Goettsch is the son of a physician, had uncles in the health care field and was inspired to live and work close to his roots.

"We just kind of grew up around it. They were born and raised in Iowa. They stayed to practice in Iowa and I learned from them all the aspects of the greatness of Iowa and never found any reason to look elsewhere,” he said.

As Compass continues to expand its services and stature in the region, Goettsch promotes "respect, dignity and absolute accountability," as three essential values in his workplace.

He also is the recipient of a 2023 Top Workplaces special award for leadership, with one anonymous employee saying in a Top Workplaces survey that “he has an open door at all times and also believes in communication, keeping us in the know, and treats us all like family.”

Goettsch's availability includes listing his personal phone number in communications with patients.

He said he is excited about upcoming upgrades to the Marengo facility.

"We are planning in late September, early October, to start a $28 million expansion here at the hospital that's going to include new square footage for a brand-new ER," he said.

Two new intensive care units and future additions to the inpatient area also are in the works.

"We just have to always keep our eyes on the horizon,” Goettsch said, adding "If you're not busy staying vital to your communities, then you might as well hang it up because that's not what we should be doing for our citizens."

Compass Memorial Healthcare

Locations: Marengo, with clinics in Amana, Victor, North English and Williamsburg.

Founded: 1956

Ownership: Private

Iowa employees: 210

Top executive: Barry Goettsch, CEO

