Respected Threat Intelligence and Security Experts Join Netenrich

·3 min read

Company expands its threat intelligence, research and development focus with newly-hired leaders John Bambenek and Simon Aldama

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a Resolution Intelligence® company, today announced the appointments of John Bambenek as Principal Threat Hunter, and Simon Aldama CISSP, as Principal Security Advisor. They will drive the expansion and development of the company's threat intelligence and research, and security operations solutions.

John Bambenek, Principal Threat Hunter, Netenrich
John Bambenek, Principal Threat Hunter, Netenrich

John Bambenek is responsible for leading the company's threat research and threat intelligence direction. As a former security advisor to Netenrich, he will continue to serve as security evangelist and threat expert.

Simon Aldama joins as our principal security advisor managing risk-related workstreams with Netenrich customers consultatively. He will oversee the development and implementation of threat modeling product, risk management policies, processes and deliverables for customers.

"Our focus is on closing the gap between detection and resolution, to truly help enterprises solve their IT operations and security issues," said Raju Chekuri, CEO and Chairman, at Netenrich. "John and Simon will bring valued expertise in aligning security risk across all operations to prevent and resolve critical incidents for our customers."

"Having worked with John and Simon previously, they bring "in-the-trenches" security experience having built SOCs, threat research and incident response environments," adds Chris Morales, CISO at Netenrich. "They know how to integrate security and threat intel across IT operations so companies can optimize and resolve issues more efficiently."

Bambenek has advised Fortune 500 companies and government agencies on threat intelligence, incident response, and SOC operations. He investigated major cyber threats and criminal organizations with US and foreign law enforcement entities. John is currently an incident handler at the SANS Internet Storm Center and President of Bambenek Consulting. Previously, he led security research and threat intelligence at ThreatSTOP, Fidelis Cybersecurity, and SANS Institute. He is an admired industry speaker, known for presenting at RSA, BlackHat, Defcon, Shmoocon, and various SANS conferences.

Aldama is a cyber security and expert technologist known for helping enterprises reduce operational risk and achieve financial returns based on security investments. His areas of expertise cover the range of IT transformation, cloud computing, automation, threat management and cyber risk initiatives. Most recently, Aldama served as information security executive at Insight Enterprises, Consulting Services. Previous roles include director of cybersecurity at Red8 and senior security architect at Applied Computer Solutions.

Follow John Bambenek and Simon Aldama via Netenrich and their professional social media channels:

John Bambenek: Twitter @bambenek and Linkedin
Simon Aldama: Linkedin

To learn more about Netenrich, visit www.netenrich.com and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About Netenrich
Netenrich transforms modern digital operations with Resolution Intelligence®, an intuitive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, across network, data center, multi-cloud and security operations. The platform seamlessly integrates AI, data analytics and analyst expertise to drive digital operations' transformation, gain operational efficiencies and deliver business outcomes. The complete portfolio integrates with 140+ market-leading digital and security applications to improve tools and incident response effectiveness. More than 3,000 customers and partner organizations worldwide rely on Netenrich. The company is based in San Jose, CA.

Simon Aldama, Principal Security Advisor, Netenrich
Simon Aldama, Principal Security Advisor, Netenrich
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/respected-threat-intelligence-and-security-experts-join-netenrich-301386299.html

SOURCE Netenrich

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform slashed its revenue share from 20% to 3% from customers' purchasing software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace CNBC reports. It marks Google's attempts to attract independent software makers from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure to sell their products on Google's cloud. AWS charges a listing fee of 5% from its marketplace. Microsoft slashed its price f