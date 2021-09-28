Respected Threat Intelligence and Security Experts Join Netenrich

Company expands its threat intelligence, research and development focus with newly-hired leaders John Bambenek and Simon Aldama

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich , a Resolution Intelligence® company, today announced the appointments of John Bambenek as Principal Threat Hunter, and Simon Aldama CISSP, as Principal Security Advisor. They will drive the expansion and development of the company's threat intelligence and research, and security operations solutions.

John Bambenek, Principal Threat Hunter, Netenrich

John Bambenek is responsible for leading the company's threat research and threat intelligence direction. As a former security advisor to Netenrich, he will continue to serve as security evangelist and threat expert.

Simon Aldama joins as our principal security advisor managing risk-related workstreams with Netenrich customers consultatively. He will oversee the development and implementation of threat modeling product, risk management policies, processes and deliverables for customers.

"Our focus is on closing the gap between detection and resolution, to truly help enterprises solve their IT operations and security issues," said Raju Chekuri, CEO and Chairman, at Netenrich. "John and Simon will bring valued expertise in aligning security risk across all operations to prevent and resolve critical incidents for our customers."

"Having worked with John and Simon previously, they bring "in-the-trenches" security experience having built SOCs, threat research and incident response environments," adds Chris Morales, CISO at Netenrich. "They know how to integrate security and threat intel across IT operations so companies can optimize and resolve issues more efficiently."

Bambenek has advised Fortune 500 companies and government agencies on threat intelligence, incident response, and SOC operations. He investigated major cyber threats and criminal organizations with US and foreign law enforcement entities. John is currently an incident handler at the SANS Internet Storm Center and President of Bambenek Consulting. Previously, he led security research and threat intelligence at ThreatSTOP, Fidelis Cybersecurity, and SANS Institute. He is an admired industry speaker, known for presenting at RSA, BlackHat, Defcon, Shmoocon, and various SANS conferences.

Aldama is a cyber security and expert technologist known for helping enterprises reduce operational risk and achieve financial returns based on security investments. His areas of expertise cover the range of IT transformation, cloud computing, automation, threat management and cyber risk initiatives. Most recently, Aldama served as information security executive at Insight Enterprises, Consulting Services. Previous roles include director of cybersecurity at Red8 and senior security architect at Applied Computer Solutions.

Simon Aldama, Principal Security Advisor, Netenrich

