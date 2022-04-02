Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026 | Increase in Patient Awareness to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Respiratory Devices Market size in Australia is expected to grow by USD 458.32 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The increase in patient awareness, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, and increasing research on combination therapies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs of respiratory diagnostic products, stringent regulations associated with medical imaging equipment, and a lack of skilled and trained professionals in laboratories will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Segmentation
The Respiratory Devices Market in Australia is segmented as below:
End-user
Type
Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our respiratory devices market in Australia report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increase in patient awareness as one of the prime reasons driving the respiratory devices market in Australia's growth during the next few years.
Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Bellavista Medical ANZ
Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd
Chart Industries Inc.
Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd.
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
General Electric Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Invacare Corp
Medical Depot Inc.
Respiratory Devices Market in Australia Value Chain Analysis
The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the healthcare equipment market includes the following core components:
Research and development
Inputs
Operations
Distribution
Marketing and sales
Post-sales and services
Industry innovation
Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist the respiratory devices market in Australia growth during the next five years
Estimation of the respiratory devices market in Australia size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the respiratory devices market in Australia
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the respiratory devices market in Australia vendors.
Respiratory Devices Market Scope in Australia
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 458.32 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.29
Regional analysis
Australia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bellavista Medical ANZ, Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd, Chart Industries Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Invacare Corp, and Medical Depot Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
