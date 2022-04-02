U.S. markets closed

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026 | Increase in Patient Awareness to Boost Growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Respiratory Devices Market size in Australia is expected to grow by USD 458.32 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Respiratory Devices Market in Australia by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The increase in patient awareness, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, and increasing research on combination therapies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs of respiratory diagnostic products, stringent regulations associated with medical imaging equipment, and a lack of skilled and trained professionals in laboratories will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Respiratory Devices Market in Australia is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Type

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72705

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our respiratory devices market in Australia report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increase in patient awareness as one of the prime reasons driving the respiratory devices market in Australia's growth during the next few years.

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bellavista Medical ANZ

  • Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd

  • Chart Industries Inc.

  • Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd.

  • Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Invacare Corp

  • Medical Depot Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the healthcare equipment market includes the following core components:

  • Research and development

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Distribution

  • Marketing and sales

  • Post-sales and services

  • Industry innovation

Download a free sample for more highlights and insights into Parent market Analysis.

Respiratory Devices Market in Australia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the respiratory devices market in Australia growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the respiratory devices market in Australia size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the respiratory devices market in Australia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the respiratory devices market in Australia vendors.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in Japan by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Respiratory Devices Market Scope in Australia

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 458.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bellavista Medical ANZ, Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd, Chart Industries Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Invacare Corp, and Medical Depot Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory care services

Exhibit 20: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ambulatory care services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Ambulatory care services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Ambulatory care services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Diagnostic and monitoring devices

  • Therapeutic devices

  • Disposables

Exhibit 29: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type

6.3 Diagnostic and monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Diagnostic and monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Full truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Therapeutic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Therapeutic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Therapeutic devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Disposables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increase in patient awareness

8.1.2 Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders

8.1.3 Increasing research on combination therapies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs of respiratory diagnostic products

8.2.2 Stringent regulations associated with medical imaging equipment

8.2.3 Lack of skilled and trained professionals in laboratories

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Expanding research through new clinical trials and approaches

8.3.2 Integration of AI with medical imaging

8.3.3 Initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to diagnose Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bellavista Medical ANZ

Exhibit 45: Bellavista Medical ANZ - Overview

Exhibit 46: Bellavista Medical ANZ - Product and service

Exhibit 47: Bellavista Medical ANZ - Key offerings

10.4 Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd

Exhibit 48: Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 49: Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Bird Healthcare Pty Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 Chart Industries Inc.

Exhibit 51: Chart Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Chart Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Chart Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Chart Industries Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 55: Chart Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 57: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 72: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

Exhibit 73: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 74: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: GlaxoSmithKline Plc – Key news

Exhibit 76: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Invacare Corp

Exhibit 77: Invacare Corp - Overview

Exhibit 78: Invacare Corp - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Invacare Corp - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Invacare Corp – Key news

Exhibit 81: Invacare Corp - Segment focus

10.12 Medical Depot Inc.

Exhibit 82: Medical Depot Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Medical Depot Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Medical Depot Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

