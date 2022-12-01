U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Respiratory Disease Imaging Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Respiratory Disease Imaging Market By Type (X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, and Nuclear Imaging), By Disease Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Asthma, Tuberculosis, and Others) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the respiratory disease imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to reach US$ 16.32 billion by 2030. Owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases globally.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/respiratory-disease-imaging-market/7992

Growth Drivers

The primary driver fueling the market's expansion is the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders caused by rising air pollution levels. The market is being driven by the increase in air pollution and the discharge of dangerous gases that cause lung diseases like COPD and other respiratory illnesses all over the world. The spread of infections like tuberculosis and hospital-acquired infections, where these tests are used as a preliminary detection tool, are among the other factors causing the overall growth.

The global respiratory disease imaging market has been analyzed from three perspectives: type, disease indication, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global respiratory disease imaging market is subdivided into:

  • X-ray

  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri)

  • Computed Tomography (Ct) Scan

  • Nuclear Imaging

  • Others

The market for respiratory disease imaging worldwide is dominated by the X-ray segment. The category has expanded because of hospitals and diagnostic facilities use X-rays more frequently. X-rays are perfect for quick diagnosis and treatment plans because they are non-invasive, painless, and take less time. Chest x-ray demand is increasing due to the rise in chest illnesses. On the other hand, the increasing prevalence of COPD is likely to push the CT-scan segment in the upcoming years.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global respiratory disease imaging market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

During the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This growth can be primarily attributed to expanding access to diagnostic procedures for patients and bettering the infrastructure of the healthcare system. Along with these additional factors, market players in the region are expected to increase their investments and drive market growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific as well as the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global respiratory disease imaging market are:

  • GE Healthcare

  • Polarean, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Canon Medical Systems Corp.

  • Mindray Medical International

  • Bruker

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL RESPIRATORY DISEASE IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. X-Ray

    2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

    3. Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

    4. Nuclear Imaging

    5. Others

  6. GLOBAL RESPIRATORY DISEASE IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE INDICATION

    1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

    2. Lung Cancer

    3. Asthma

    4. Tuberculosis

    5. Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Respiratory Disease Imaging Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=CA1MxrxwXGnDoq6l4SmpRJ0PKaf4rQBWt537ohND&report_id=7992&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


