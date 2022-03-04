Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major companies in the respiratory diseases market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc. , GlaxosmithKline, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

, Mylan N.V. and Sanofi S.A.



The global respiratory diseases drugs market is expected to grow from $142.57 billion in 2021 to $154.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $203.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The respiratory diseases drugs market consists of sales of respiratory diseases drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce drugs to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, acute bronchitis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis and other diseases.This industry includes establishments that produce anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs to prevent acute attacks caused by respiratory diseases and cough and cold preparations to treat cough and cold.



Some of the major drugs in the market include antimuscarinics, corticosteroids, Codral®, Coldrex® and Lemsip®.



The main types of respiratory diseases drugs are anti-asthmatics and copd drugs, cough and cold preparations.Any medication that relieves the symptoms of asthma is considered an anti-asthmatic drugs.



The different types include pharmaceutical drugs, and biologics.The drugs are administered through oral, parenteral, and others that are classified into branded and generic drugs.



The various mode of purchase includes prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs which are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores and others.



North America was the largest region in the respiratory diseases drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



During the forecast period, the growth of the respiratory diseases drugs market will be restrained by patent expiration of branded respiratory diseases drugs.In general, pharmaceutical companies invest a large sum of money in the drug development process and patents.



During the patency period, the company holding the patent holds exclusivity for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.Post expiration of patency, generic versions of the drugs are manufactured by other companies with prices much lower than the original branded drugs.



Overall, this will negatively impact the growth of the market in terms of value.



Companies in the respiratory drugs market are offering drugs for customized individual treatment for better treatment against respiratory diseases.Personalized medicine, also referred to as precision medicine, aims to provide medical care according to the patient’s individual characteristics and genetic makeup.



Precision therapies are increasingly being adopted in the respiratory drugs market as firms increasingly let go of the one-size-fits-all model for common respiratory conditions.Companies such as GSK, Teva Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca have already invested in personalized medicine for respiratory issues such as asthma.



For example, PTC Therapeutics, is developing a drug, which aims to cater to a respiratory mutation which affects about 10% of the population.



Companies manufacturing respiratory drugs are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market.Biomarkers are biological indicators which are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention.



It can also help predict the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy.Companies in this market are investing in the development of biomarkers for use in various activities such as tracking drug activity, the pharmacodynamics (relationship between the drug concentration at the site of action and the biochemical and physiological effect) of drugs and to study diseases and treatment pathways.



Companies such as Genentech and Janssen are increasingly investing in the use of biomarkers for understanding the efficacy of a potential respiratory drug. For example, Janssen has partnership with U-BIOPRED (unbiased biomarkers in prediction of respiratory disease outcomes), a group in Europe that aims to understand more about severe asthma.



The countries covered in the respiratory diseases drugs market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





