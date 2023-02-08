U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,123.44
    -40.56 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,022.73
    -133.96 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,925.78
    -188.01 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.81
    -23.80 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    +1.29 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.60
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2830
    +0.2110 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,884.33
    -28.48 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.06
    -9.83 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Respiratory Disposables Market to Reach US$ 1.8 Bn by End of 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders is likely to drive the global respiratory disposables market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.The global respiratory disposables market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2031. Respiratory disposables are single-use medical devices utilized for assisting patients in breathing and delivering anesthesia, oxygen, and other respiratory treatments. Respiratory disposables prevent the spread of infection, which is a key factor augmenting market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and its rapid spread resulted in a surge in demand for personal protective equipment and respiratory disposables such as respirators and face masks. This was necessary to control and prevent the spread of the disease. The pandemic created a continuous demand for respiratory disposable devices and products as it was necessary for COVID patients to receive medical attention in hospital facilities. Thus, the advent of the COVID pandemic led to significant revenue generation in the respiratory disposables market.

According to the TMR report, the global respiratory disposables market value stood at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority):
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85367

Key Findings of Study

  • Increase in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases: An increase in the number of people suffering from respiratory disorders across the world is anticipated to propel industry growth. Air pollution and diseases, such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma, are caused due to smoking or inhaling polluted air for a prolonged period. This is anticipated to propel the demand for respiratory treatment in hospitals, which in turn is expected to create lucrative business opportunities in the respiratory disposables market during the forecast period.

  • Rise in Healthcare Expenditure: Increase in focus on improving the overall healthcare infrastructure and facilities resulted in high medical expenditure. This, in turn, promoted the adoption of home healthcare services for people in low- and middle-income groups to ensure the necessary medical attention for their family through cost-efficient and convenient home healthcare services. This increased the usage of disposable medical products, such as respiratory disposables, which is anticipated to boost market size during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

  • Rise in cases of respiratory diseases likely to drive market growth during the forecast period

  • An increase in adoption of home healthcare services is anticipated to propel industry growth

  • A surge in the number of smokers, which leads to breathing disorders, is likely to augment the market in the near future

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available –
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85367&ltype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America held the largest global market share in 2021. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This is ascribed to high patient pool and better facilities offered by governments in Canada and the U.S.

  • The presence of major vendors is anticipated to bolster market expansion in North America during the forecast period

  • Rise in geriatric population and increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders augment demand for medical disposables, which in turn is likely to augment the market in the region

  • Presence of large population in middle- and low-income countries is propelling the adoption of home healthcare services in emerging economies, such as India, Japan, and China. This presents significant business opportunities in the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global respiratory disposables market include

  • GF Health Products, Inc.,

  • Dynarex Corporation,

  • ResMed,

  • Besmed Health Business Corp.,

  • Teleflex Incorporated,

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

  • Armstrong Medical,

  • Ambu A/S,

  • BD, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and ICU Medical, Inc.

Ask for References –
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85367

Respiratory Disposables Market Segmentation

Product-

  • Mouthpieces & Oxygen Masks

  • Nasal Cannulas & Tubing

  • Suction Catheters

  • Disposable Liners & Canisters

  • Others

Application-

  • COPD

  • Asthma

  • Occupational Lung Diseases

  • Others

End-user-

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics & Nursing Homes

  • Others

Region-

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Country-

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • Brazil

  • GCC

  • South Africa

Related Healthcare Reports

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • This Could Cost Johnson & Johnson Billions in Profit

    The talc lawsuits create some risk for the business -- but is it enough of a reason to stay away from the stock?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Why Anavex Life Sciences Stock Bolted Higher in January

    The biotech's shares have been steadily leaking higher following positive late-stage Alzheimer's disease trial results.

  • Why Are Hoth Therapeutics Shares Moving Today?

    Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model. The data support the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing of 20mg/kg and 40mg/kg of HT-ALZ. HT-ALZ is therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for dementia related to Alzheimer's. Hoth reports that the longer treatment before the beginning of testing improves the performance of more

  • Regeneron will accelerate capital spending by at least 40%

    Regeneron anticipates spending will increase to somewhere between $825 million and $950 million this year.

  • CVS Agrees to Buy Oak Street Health in $10.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. agreed to buy Oak Street Health Inc. in a $10.6 billion deal that further integrates primary care into the health-care conglomerate, positioning it to take advantage of a shift in how medical care is paid for.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseBiden Taunts Xi Days After Shooting

  • CVS Reaches $10.6 Billion Deal to Buy Clinic Owner Oak Street Health

    The all-cash deal would widen CVS’s healthcare offerings and is the latest sign of the growing tie-ups between health insurers and primary-care doctors.

  • CVS Health Earnings Top Forecasts as Health-Care-Benefits Revenue Surges

    "Last year was defined by outperformance across our foundational businesses," said CEO Karen Lynch.

  • Inhibikase Therapeutics raises $10M as disease treatments show success

    The Atlanta-based pharmaceutical company raised $10 million to develop treatments related to Parkinson’s Disease and chronic myelogenous leukemia.

  • Cold showers are the hot new thing and research suggests that health benefits outweigh the discomfort

    It's time to turn the temperature down to help clear your mind.

  • No new variants emerged from China’s Covid outbreak, study finds

    Analysis of Covid-19 cases in Beijing suggests that no new variants emerged from China’s recent outbreak, according to a study in The Lancet on Wednesday.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (Corrected)

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon and I will be your operator for today’s call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please […]

  • Massachusetts mom was having ‘one of her best days’ before she allegedly strangled 3 children, husband told police

    Before Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children, she had been having “one of her best days” after a long struggle with anxiety, her husband told officials.

  • CVS digs into primary care with $9.5 billion Oak Street Health deal

    (Reuters) -CVS Health Corp will buy Oak Street Health Inc for about $9.5 billion in cash, joining rivals in adding primary care to its portfolio as pressure mounts on its health insurance business. Oak Street is losing money and not expected to contribute to CVS earnings for years, but analysts said the deal is strategically sound and shares of the multi-business company rose 4% in early trade. The deal - CVS' third largest in the last decade - echoes moves by rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance, Cigna Corp and UnitedHealth Group Inc as a focus on primary and urgent care delivery has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • CVS Health Confirms $10.6 billion Takeover Of Oak Street Health

    "Combining Oak Street Health's platform with CVS Health's unmatched reach will create the premier value-based primary care solution," said CVS CEO Karen Lynch.

  • Factbox-Biden's State of the Union wishlist: new taxes on buybacks, billionaires

    U.S. President Joe Biden will renew his calls for higher taxes on billionaires and corporate stock buybacks in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, as part of his push to restructure the world's largest economy to be less favorable to the wealthy. These proposals, which mostly require Congress to pass new laws, are unlikely to become reality, given Republicans' control of the House of Representatives. Republicans' have pushed to slash funding for the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. tax agency, and could push for an extension of tax cuts passed under former President Donald Trump that mostly benefit the wealthy.

  • People Are Sharing Their Experiences Getting An IUD After This Woman Said She Felt Like She "Went Into Labor" Getting One Inserted

    "When I got my IUD, they said I was 10 centimeters dilated and I had contractions all the way home."

  • CVS to acquire Oak Street Health in deal valued at $10.6 billion that’s a primary-care play

    CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in a deal with an enterprise value of about $10.6 billion, confirming recent reports. CVS will pay $39 for each Oak Street share in cash and will fund the deal through available resources and existing financing capacity, while committing to retaining its current credit ratings. “Combining Oak Street Health’s platform with CVS Health’s unmatched reach will create the premier value-based primary care solution,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch, in a statement.

  • What Is Norovirus, the Contagious Stomach and Intestinal Virus Spreading Right Now?

    Norovirus cases are increasing across the country, but what is norovirus and how can you prevent it? Here’s the deal.

  • Syrian doctor says scale of injuries from earthquake is more devastating than from the war

    Doctor Mohamad Zitoun spent years treating casualties from the Syrian war but has never experienced anything like the number of injured and the scale of their injuries following Monday's devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria. The hospital is in an opposition-held enclave in northwest Syria, an area which bore the brunt of Russian and Syrian bombing during the country's conflict, which killed hundreds of thousands, and where the towns are heavily populated with those who fled other areas of Syria. Medics have rushed to treat whole families brought to hospital with head injuries, multiple fractures, spinal cord breaks, organ failure and severe crush injuries.