Respiratory Disposables Market to Reach US$ 1.8 Bn by End of 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

Rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders is likely to drive the global respiratory disposables market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global respiratory disposables market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2031. Respiratory disposables are single-use medical devices utilized for assisting patients in breathing and delivering anesthesia, oxygen, and other respiratory treatments. Respiratory disposables prevent the spread of infection, which is a key factor augmenting market growth.



The outbreak of COVID-19 and its rapid spread resulted in a surge in demand for personal protective equipment and respiratory disposables such as respirators and face masks. This was necessary to control and prevent the spread of the disease. The pandemic created a continuous demand for respiratory disposable devices and products as it was necessary for COVID patients to receive medical attention in hospital facilities. Thus, the advent of the COVID pandemic led to significant revenue generation in the respiratory disposables market.

According to the TMR report, the global respiratory disposables market value stood at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases : An increase in the number of people suffering from respiratory disorders across the world is anticipated to propel industry growth. Air pollution and diseases, such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma, are caused due to smoking or inhaling polluted air for a prolonged period. This is anticipated to propel the demand for respiratory treatment in hospitals, which in turn is expected to create lucrative business opportunities in the respiratory disposables market during the forecast period.

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure: Increase in focus on improving the overall healthcare infrastructure and facilities resulted in high medical expenditure. This, in turn, promoted the adoption of home healthcare services for people in low- and middle-income groups to ensure the necessary medical attention for their family through cost-efficient and convenient home healthcare services. This increased the usage of disposable medical products, such as respiratory disposables, which is anticipated to boost market size during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rise in cases of respiratory diseases likely to drive market growth during the forecast period

An increase in adoption of home healthcare services is anticipated to propel industry growth

A surge in the number of smokers, which leads to breathing disorders, is likely to augment the market in the near future



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held the largest global market share in 2021. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This is ascribed to high patient pool and better facilities offered by governments in Canada and the U.S.

The presence of major vendors is anticipated to bolster market expansion in North America during the forecast period

Rise in geriatric population and increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders augment demand for medical disposables, which in turn is likely to augment the market in the region

Presence of large population in middle- and low-income countries is propelling the adoption of home healthcare services in emerging economies, such as India, Japan, and China. This presents significant business opportunities in the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global respiratory disposables market include

GF Health Products, Inc.,

Dynarex Corporation,

ResMed,

Besmed Health Business Corp.,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Armstrong Medical,

Ambu A/S,

BD, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and ICU Medical, Inc.

Respiratory Disposables Market Segmentation



Product-

Mouthpieces & Oxygen Masks

Nasal Cannulas & Tubing

Suction Catheters

Disposable Liners & Canisters

Others



Application-

COPD

Asthma

Occupational Lung Diseases

Others

End-user-

Hospitals

Clinics & Nursing Homes

Others



Region-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Country-

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Japan

China

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Brazil

GCC

South Africa

