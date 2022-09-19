Respiratory Drugs Market size to grow by USD 26.95 Bn at 5.96% CAGR during 2026, Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Drugs Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The respiratory drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 26.95 Bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.96%. The report extensively covers respiratory drugs market segmentation by type (asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Respiratory Drugs Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the need for sustainable and safe respiratory drugs, the increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders, and the increase in patient awareness will drive the growth of the Respiratory Drugs Market during 2021-2026. However, the high cost of conducting clinical trials in respiratory disorders might hamper the market growth.

The high cost of respiratory disease management will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the challenges associated with screening and diagnosis are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The respiratory drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wellona Pharma. Download Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the respiratory drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type

By Geography

Respiratory Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 26.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wellona Pharma Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 COPD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Allergic rhinitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Other respiratory diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

10.6 Celon Pharma SA

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.9 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.10 Novartis AG

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

