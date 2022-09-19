Respiratory Drugs Market size to grow by USD 26.95 Bn at 5.96% CAGR during 2026, Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Drugs Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The respiratory drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 26.95 Bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.96%. The report extensively covers respiratory drugs market segmentation by type (asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request Free Sample Report.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the need for sustainable and safe respiratory drugs, the increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders, and the increase in patient awareness will drive the growth of the Respiratory Drugs Market during 2021-2026. However, the high cost of conducting clinical trials in respiratory disorders might hamper the market growth.
The high cost of respiratory disease management will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the challenges associated with screening and diagnosis are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Buy Sample Report.
Company Profiles
The respiratory drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wellona Pharma. Download Free Sample Report.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the respiratory drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Type
By Geography
Respiratory Drugs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 26.95 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 50%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wellona Pharma
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 COPD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Allergic rhinitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Other respiratory diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 AstraZeneca Plc
10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
10.6 Celon Pharma SA
10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.9 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
10.10 Novartis AG
10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
10.12 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
