Respiratory Inhalers Market is Expected to Escalate at a CAGR of 5.38% and Reach USD 47.83 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

·10 min read

The Respiratory Inhalers market is anticipated to surge due to various factors such as the escalating burden of various respiratory disorders such as asthma attacks, COPD, among others, and the growing adoption of digital technologies by the leading pharmaceutical giants to provide better solutions for the management of respiratory disorders are some of the factors expected to impel the global Respiratory Inhalers market in the forthcoming years.

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Respiratory Inhalers Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Respiratory Inhalers Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Respiratory Inhalers Market.

DelveInsight Logo
DelveInsight Logo

Some of the salient features from the Respiratory Inhalers Market report:

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Respiratory Inhalers market.

  • Major Respiratory Inhalers market players proactively working in the field include names like Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory., Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation., Honsun, and others.

  • DelveInsight analyzes that the Global Respiratory Inhalers market is expected to reach USD 47.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

  • In September 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Innoviva, Inc. received FDA approval for Trelegy Ellipta as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of both Asthma and COPD in the US.

  • In July 2020, Novartis received the European Commission (EC) approval for Enerzair® Breezhaler®, including the first digital companion (sensor and app) that can be prescribed alongside treatment for uncontrolled asthma in the EU.

  • In January 2020, Aptar Pharma partnered with Lupin to launch India's first connected smart device for respiratory disease, ADHERO.

  • in May 2020, Propeller Health, one of the leading digital health companies dedicated to the management of asthma and COPD received FDA clearance to bring its connected platform to AstraZeneca's Symbicort to help digitize the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

  • in May 2020, Iconovo received CE mark approval for its capsule-based dry powder inhaler ICOcap™ for use in clinical trials.

  • In July 2020, Teva Respiratory, LLC., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched ProAir® Digihaler® (albuterol sulfate 117 mcg) Inhalation Powder for Patients with Asthma and COPD.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Respiratory Inhalers, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Respiratory Inhalers Market Report

Respiratory Inhalers Overview

Respiratory Inhalers are portable devices used to deliver medications for obstructive airway diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonology Disorders (COPD), asthma, among others into the airways. Inhaled pharmacologic therapies are the cornerstone of treatment and prevention for patients suffering from asthma and COPD. The inhalers provide the benefit of avoiding the systemic exposure of drugs and are delivered topically into the airways leading to local efficacy within the lungs in comparison to oral or parenteral formulations. Generally, respiratory inhalers are of four types: pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), slow mist inhalers (SMIs), and nebulizers.

Respiratory Inhalers Market Insight

Among all the regions, North America is expected to occupy a major share in the overall Respiratory Inhalers market during the forthcoming years. This domination is owing to the increasing prevalence of COPD in the region. Additionally, increase in adoption of technologically advanced Respiratory Inhalers, growing product launches associated with inhalers in the region, presence of well-established healthcare facilities, and rising government initiatives to raise awareness regarding respiratory disorders and their proper management in the region, as well as the presence of key Respiratory Inhalers companies are expected to escalate the Respiratory Inhalers market.

For instance, On December 07, 2020, AireHealth, an innovative digital health company received 510(k) FDA clearance for its connected nebulizer.

Click here to Understand more about the Respiratory Inhalers Market Landscape @ Respiratory Inhalers Market Assessment

Respiratory Inhalers Market Dynamics

The Global Respiratory Inhalers market is projected to witness significant growth owing to the rising approval and launches of various technological products in the Respiratory Inhalers market. In addition, degrading air quality and rise in air pollution, growing awareness regarding inhalers and their use to control respiratory disorders, and an increase in smoking among the population across the globe would contribute to the rise in the Respiratory Inhalers market. In addition, rising efforts by key players to raise awareness regarding the use of inhalers in controlling various obstructive airway diseases are also expected to rise the adoption of Respiratory Inhalers among the patient population thereby bolstering the Respiratory Inhalers market during the forecasted period. Moreover, decreasing air quality in industrialized areas due to increasing air pollution is also a key factor propelling the Respiratory Inhalers market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a limited effect on the Respiratory Inhalers market. During the initial phase of the pandemic due to the implementation of stringent nationwide lockdown, various healthcare facilities were disrupted. However, it is estimated that people severely affected with COVID-19 infection may develop respiratory illness as an after effect which will surge the demand for Respiratory Inhalers among the COVID recovering patients. Also, various clinical trials are ongoing at present to study the efficacy of asthma inhalers on COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, the launch of vaccines and their administration across the globe will normalize the Respiratory Inhalers market situation in the post-pandemic situation.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on Respiratory Inhalers, get a snapshot of the Respiratory Inhalers Market Analysis

Scope of the Respiratory Inhalers Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2021-2026

  • Market Segmentation By Product Type - Dry Powder Inhaler, Metred Dose Inhaler, Soft Mist Inhalers, Nebulizers [Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, And Compressor Nebulizers

  • Market Segmentation By Type - Conventional Inhaler Devices And Smart Inhaler Devices

  • Market Segmentation By Patient Type- Adult And Pediatrics

  • Market Segmentation By Indication- Asthma, COPD, And Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Respiratory Inhalers Companies - Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory., Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation., Honsun, and others.

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Product Profiles

  • Case Studies

  • KOL's Views

  • Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Respiratory Inhalers market is expected to reach USD 47.83 billion by 2026 growing at a (Compound Annual Growth Rate) CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Respiratory Inhalers Market Landscape Analysis

Learn more about the report offerings @ Respiratory Inhalers Market Outlook

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

