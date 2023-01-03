NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product Type (Standard Pressurised Metered-Dose Inhalers, Pressurised Metered-dose Inhalers, Metered-Dose Inhaler with a Spacer, Dry Powder Inhalers, Soft Mist Inhalers, Others), by Drug Class (ICS, SABA+ICS, SABA, LABA, LAMA, ULABA, SABA+SAMA, LABA+LAMA+ICS, SAMA, Others), by Mode of Operation (Manually Operated Inhaler Devices, Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices, Others), by Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis





The Respiratory Inhalers Market Report 2023-2033:

Growing RandD Expenditure by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Driving Market Growth



As the demand for greater precision in drug delivery grows, respiratory inhaler devices, particularly among asthmatics and those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, are becoming more popular. Because they have a decreased degree of immunity to chronic and pulmonary diseases, an increasing percentage of senior people utilise inhalers. Respiratory inhalers include complementary spacers or holding chambers to reduce the number of debris deposited in the mouth and throat. The market for respiratory products is expected to grow even more in light of the proposed shift to home healthcare.

One of the major digital platforms on which pharma and digital companies collaborate for the management of respiratory diseases is the smart inhaler market. In recent years, government organizations have been concerned about the rising death rates associated with respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD. Government and regulatory agencies have implemented new guidelines in recent years that will significantly impact the market growth of smart inhalers. Increasing numbers of organizations are integrating digital technologies into their devices in an effort to improve medication management efficiency. The HeroTracker Sense application was launched by Aptar Pharma in April 2023, for example. Pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) can now be converted into a smart connected health device through the use of this new digital respiratory health solution.

High Cost of Inhalers Likely to Challenge Market Growth



Despite the increased prevalence of asthma worldwide, including in emerging markets such as Asia and developed areas such as North America, several barriers to the acceptance of these therapies exist. Inhalers are frequently regarded as the primary treatment for asthma, which is one of the major issues limiting market growth. According to the NCBI study, the CDC will spend approximately 49 billion in 2020, with Medicare covering only 51% of the COPD cost burden. As a result, the price of Advair, a critical asthma medication, has risen to US$648.8 in 2023, up from US$496.0 in 2013.

In addition to the high cost of drugs, underdiagnosis of asthma has been a key issue restricting market expansion. Asthma underdiagnosis leads to lower clinical outcomes for people who are unable to take the right asthma medicines to treat their medical condition. A lack of awareness and perception of asthma in the community, poor access to health care, strained health systems, the absence of diagnostic tests, including spirometry, a lack of training among health care providers, and a lack of non-implementation of asthma guidelines are all factors that contribute to underdiagnosis of asthma.

This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in the Report

Product Outlook



â€¢ Standard Pressurized Metered-Dose Inhalers



â€¢ Pressurized Metered-dose Inhalers (pMDI)



â€¢ Metered-Dose Inhaler with a Spacer



â€¢ Dry Powder Inhalers



â€¢ Soft Mist Inhalers



â€¢ Other Inhaler Type

Drug Class



â€¢ ICS



â€¢ SABA+ICS



â€¢ SABA



â€¢ LABA



â€¢ LAMA



â€¢ ULABA



â€¢ SABA+SAMA



â€¢ LABA+LAMA+ICS



â€¢ SAMA



â€¢ Other Class

Mode of Operation



â€¢ Manually Operated Inhaler Devices



â€¢ Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices



â€¢ Other Mode Of Operation

Indication



â€¢ Asthma



â€¢ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)



â€¢ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)



â€¢ Others Respiratory Disease

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:

North America



â€¢ U.S.



â€¢ Canada

Europe



â€¢ Germany



â€¢ UK



â€¢ France



â€¢ Spain



â€¢ Italy



â€¢ Russia



â€¢ Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



â€¢ China



â€¢ Japan



â€¢ India



â€¢ Australia



â€¢ South Korea



â€¢ Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



â€¢ Brazil



â€¢ Mexico



â€¢ Argentina



â€¢ Rest of Latin America

MEA



â€¢ GCC



â€¢ South Africa



â€¢ Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



â€¢ 3M Health Care



â€¢ AptarGroup, Inc.



â€¢ AstraZeneca



â€¢ Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



â€¢ Cipla Inc.



â€¢ GF Health Products, Inc.



â€¢ GSK plc



â€¢ Koninklijke Philips N.V.



â€¢ Medisana GmbH



â€¢ Merck and Co., Inc.



â€¢ Novartis AG



â€¢ OMRON Corporation



â€¢ Recipharm AB



â€¢ Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.



â€¢ Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Overall world revenue for Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$45.0 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product type, drug class, mode of operation, and indication, each forecast at a global and regional level.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 18 key national markets — See forecasts for the Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LA, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market — including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033.









