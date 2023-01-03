U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.75
    +17.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,411.00
    +126.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,095.00
    +72.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.80
    +14.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.91 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    +18.60 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.44 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    -0.0103 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.1210 (-3.12%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    +1.66 (+7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6940
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,721.74
    +3.60 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.74
    +4.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.81
    +96.07 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Respiratory Inhalers Market Report 2023-2033

·8 min read

 

 

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product Type (Standard Pressurised Metered-Dose Inhalers, Pressurised Metered-dose Inhalers, Metered-Dose Inhaler with a Spacer, Dry Powder Inhalers, Soft Mist Inhalers, Others), by Drug Class (ICS, SABA+ICS, SABA, LABA, LAMA, ULABA, SABA+SAMA, LABA+LAMA+ICS, SAMA, Others), by Mode of Operation (Manually Operated Inhaler Devices, Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices, Others), by Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377818/?utm_source=PRN

The Respiratory Inhalers Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

 

Growing RandD Expenditure by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Driving Market Growth

As the demand for greater precision in drug delivery grows, respiratory inhaler devices, particularly among asthmatics and those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, are becoming more popular. Because they have a decreased degree of immunity to chronic and pulmonary diseases, an increasing percentage of senior people utilise inhalers. Respiratory inhalers include complementary spacers or holding chambers to reduce the number of debris deposited in the mouth and throat. The market for respiratory products is expected to grow even more in light of the proposed shift to home healthcare.

 

One of the major digital platforms on which pharma and digital companies collaborate for the management of respiratory diseases is the smart inhaler market. In recent years, government organizations have been concerned about the rising death rates associated with respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD. Government and regulatory agencies have implemented new guidelines in recent years that will significantly impact the market growth of smart inhalers. Increasing numbers of organizations are integrating digital technologies into their devices in an effort to improve medication management efficiency. The HeroTracker Sense application was launched by Aptar Pharma in April 2023, for example. Pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) can now be converted into a smart connected health device through the use of this new digital respiratory health solution.

 

High Cost of Inhalers Likely to Challenge Market Growth

Despite the increased prevalence of asthma worldwide, including in emerging markets such as Asia and developed areas such as North America, several barriers to the acceptance of these therapies exist. Inhalers are frequently regarded as the primary treatment for asthma, which is one of the major issues limiting market growth. According to the NCBI study, the CDC will spend approximately 49 billion in 2020, with Medicare covering only 51% of the COPD cost burden. As a result, the price of Advair, a critical asthma medication, has risen to US$648.8 in 2023, up from US$496.0 in 2013.

 

In addition to the high cost of drugs, underdiagnosis of asthma has been a key issue restricting market expansion. Asthma underdiagnosis leads to lower clinical outcomes for people who are unable to take the right asthma medicines to treat their medical condition. A lack of awareness and perception of asthma in the community, poor access to health care, strained health systems, the absence of diagnostic tests, including spirometry, a lack of training among health care providers, and a lack of non-implementation of asthma guidelines are all factors that contribute to underdiagnosis of asthma.

 

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

â€¢ How is the respiratory inhalers market evolving?

â€¢ What is driving and restraining the respiratory inhalers market?

â€¢ How will each respiratory inhalers submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

â€¢ How will the market shares for each respiratory inhalers submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

â€¢ What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

â€¢ Will leading respiratory inhalers markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

â€¢ How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

â€¢ Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

â€¢ What are the respiratory inhalers projects for these leading companies?

â€¢ How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of respiratory inhalers projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

â€¢ Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the respiratory inhalers market?

â€¢ Where is the respiratory inhalers market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

â€¢ What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

â€¢ What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

 

You need to discover how this will impact the respiratory inhalers market today, and over the next 10 years:

â€¢ Our 354-page report provides 126 tables and 184 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

â€¢ The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them â€" NOW.

â€¢ It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

â€¢ It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

 

This report tells you TODAY how the respiratory inhalers market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

 

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

â€¢ In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

â€¢ You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

â€¢ Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising respiratory inhalers prices and recent developments.

 

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, â€œVâ€, â€œLâ€, â€œWâ€ and â€œUâ€ are discussed in this report.

 

Segments Covered in the Report

 

Product Outlook

â€¢ Standard Pressurized Metered-Dose Inhalers

â€¢ Pressurized Metered-dose Inhalers (pMDI)

â€¢ Metered-Dose Inhaler with a Spacer

â€¢ Dry Powder Inhalers

â€¢ Soft Mist Inhalers

â€¢ Other Inhaler Type

 

Drug Class

â€¢ ICS

â€¢ SABA+ICS

â€¢ SABA

â€¢ LABA

â€¢ LAMA

â€¢ ULABA

â€¢ SABA+SAMA

â€¢ LABA+LAMA+ICS

â€¢ SAMA

â€¢ Other Class

 

Mode of Operation

â€¢ Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

â€¢ Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

â€¢ Other Mode Of Operation

 

Indication

â€¢ Asthma

â€¢ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

â€¢ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

â€¢ Others Respiratory Disease

 

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:

 

North America

â€¢ U.S.

â€¢ Canada

 

Europe

â€¢ Germany

â€¢ UK

â€¢ France

â€¢ Spain

â€¢ Italy

â€¢ Russia

â€¢ Rest of Europe

 

Asia Pacific

â€¢ China

â€¢ Japan

â€¢ India

â€¢ Australia

â€¢ South Korea

â€¢ Rest of Asia Pacific

 

Latin America

â€¢ Brazil

â€¢ Mexico

â€¢ Argentina

â€¢ Rest of Latin America

 

MEA

â€¢ GCC

â€¢ South Africa

â€¢ Rest of MEA

 

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companiesâ€™ operations.

 

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

â€¢ 3M Health Care

â€¢ AptarGroup, Inc.

â€¢ AstraZeneca

â€¢ Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

â€¢ Cipla Inc.

â€¢ GF Health Products, Inc.

â€¢ GSK plc

â€¢ Koninklijke Philips N.V.

â€¢ Medisana GmbH

â€¢ Merck and Co., Inc.

â€¢ Novartis AG

â€¢ OMRON Corporation

â€¢ Recipharm AB

â€¢ Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

â€¢ Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

 

Overall world revenue for Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$45.0 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

 

How will the Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?

In summary, our 350+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

 

â€¢ Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product type, drug class, mode of operation, and indication, each forecast at a global and regional level â€" discover the industryâ€™s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

 

â€¢ Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 18 key national markets â€" See forecasts for the Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LA, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

 

â€¢ Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market â€" including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Respiratory Inhalers Market, 2023 to 2033.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377818/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/respiratory-inhalers-market-report-2023-2033-301711780.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Tesla stock is tanking on delivery whiff, JPMorgan note

    Tesla stock is picking right up where it left off in 2022: Lacking juice.

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • 7 Sensational Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 2023

    The first phenomenal stock that has the potential to deliver triple-digit returns for its shareholders in the new year is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since hitting its all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of Novavax have plunged as much as 97%. Novavax is one of a handful of drug developers that earned acclaim by running clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    In 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (commonly referred to as the Dow 30 or just "The Dow") outperformed other major indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 by quite a bit. While the Dow overall held up better, some individual companies in the index had an atrocious year, with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) taking up the bottom three slots in the list. Disney was down almost 44%, Salesforce fell 47.8% in 2022 and Intel dropped 48.7% for the year.

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • Here Are Barron’s 12 Best Income Investments for the New Year

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2023

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) is a value situation with the potential to surprise on the upside. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock has been sold off due to near-term concerns, but underlying improvements in its business enhance its long-term earnings generation potential. Hexcel's (NYSE: HXL) composites are the future of the aerospace industry.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Money Machines

    With this in mind, here are three stocks to buy for 2023 that are practically money machines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) should report 2022 revenue in the ballpark of $280 billion, with its Google Search product leading the way. With those kinds of huge numbers, it's not surprising that Alphabet has amassed a ginormous cash stockpile.

  • Where Will Rivian Stock Go in 2023?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had an eventful first year as a public company, to say the least. It delivered vehicles to customers for the first time and grew production rapidly, but also ran into delays in ramping up production that have left investors unhappy.

  • ‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub’s point is based on data. As he sees it, “The data looks a lot less recessionary that it did three or four months ago... The things [consumers] buy aren't going to go up as

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a windfall tax. But will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise To Start 2023; Tesla Falls On This Delivery Red Flag

    Dow Jones futures kick off the 2023 stock market after a "stay away" year. Q4 Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed lowered views again.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street took a small step back last week. There are already enough investors who won't touch Altria because of the long-term concerns about tobacco as a growth industry, and it's not as if it has done much lately to skirt the market swoon of the past year.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Regardless of how this past year has gone, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are two stocks I believe you should buy and hold until you retire. With a market cap of over $2 trillion, Apple is the most valuable public company in the world. For perspective, its market cap is more than five times Walmart's. With its world-class product and services ecosystem, Apple has cultivated a level of brand loyalty that's second to none (I assert, as I type this on my MacBook, while wearing an Apple Watch, with an iPhone beside me and AppleTV playing in the background).

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence innovation will come from emerging start-ups as well as established tech giants.

  • Tesla is looking to China chief Tom Zhu to turn the company’s fortunes around

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have finally picked a second-in-command at the car manufacturer, whose share price has tanked in the past year, as it keeps struggling to meet its growth targets.

  • Where Will Carvana Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) stock hit an all-time high of $370.10 on Aug. 10, 2021. Carvana benefited from the post-pandemic acceleration in auto sales, even challenging traditional dealerships with its online platform that simplified the financing process, set firm prices, and enabled its customers to "get the car without the car salesman." Used car prices fell sharply as the vehicle shortage turned into a supply glut, inflation curbed consumer spending on big-ticket items like cars, and rising interest rates made it more difficult to finance those purchases.