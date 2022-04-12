U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market is Projected to Grow USD 10.97 Billion by 2028 | RPE Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.24% During the Forecast Period 2021-2028

·5 min read
Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global respiratory protective equipment market size was USD 6.71 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.04 billion in 2021 to USD 10.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the 2021-2028 period.

This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as the ability to protect the individual user from inhaling dangerous substances and the rising prevalence of biological infectious hazards will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing outbreak of COVID-19 will further fuel the growth of the market.

COVID-19 to Trigger a Positive Response due to Increasing Prevalence of Pandemic

The rising demand for N95 respirators and air-purifying respirators from the healthcare sector further boosted the market during the forecast period. Increased support from global organizations such as the WHO and CDC further increased the volume of the market. The increased focus of dominant players toward developing improved products will trigger a surge in demand.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market-103534

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • 3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Ansell Ltd. (Richmond, Australia)

  • Alpha Pro Tech (Markham, Canada)

  • Avon Protection (Maryland, U.S.)

  • Bullard (Kentucky, U.S.)

  • Delta Plus Group (Apt, France)

  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Lübeck, Germany)

  • Gentex Corporation (Michigan, U.S.)

  • MSA (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (Georgia, U.S.)

  • Uvex Safety Group (Fürth, Germany)

  • Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report on respiratory protective equipment contains a detailed analysis by encompassing critical aspects such as leading companies, products, and a global overview. Additionally, the report offers future market trends and ongoing industry developments to make a compelling read for our users. Factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner are also mentioned in the report.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector & Rising Adoption of Strict Regulatory Policies to Augment Market

Factors such as rising demand for RPE equipment from the healthcare sector and the rising prevalence of COVID-19 will boost the respiratory protective equipment market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing adoption of stringent regulatory policies and rising protection requirements from toxic, dusts, fogs, and fumes among others will increase the footprint of the market. Also, rising awareness regarding the importance of workplace safety will further drive the market growth.

However, lack of awareness regarding the proper use of equipment will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market-103534

Regional Insights

North America to Exert Dominance Owing to the Presence of Strict Regulatory Policies

North America will occupy the largest respiratory protective equipment market share during the forecast period due to the existence of stringent regulatory policies regarding personal safety in a variety of sectors.

Asia Pacific will witness considerable market share in terms of global contribution due to rapid industrialization and rising demand from the sectors of healthcare, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and mining.

Europe will hold a significant market share owing to the rising number of respiratory hazards along with increasing demand for effective RPE.

Competitive Landscape

Mergers & Acquisitions and Improving Product Portfolio to Aid Dominant Players Gain Market Volume

The sector of respiratory protective equipment is highly fragmented with the dominant players occupying the lion’s share of the market. Dominant players in the market are integrating additional features such as air-purifying respirators with automatic filters for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors. For example, in July 2021, 3M launched their new KN95 disposable respirator, which is designed for effective comfort & improved breathability. This respirator will further protect the user from dust, smoke, smog, allergens and other particles. Other players are focused on employing various strategic tactics such as product development, expanding product portfolio, and improving network distribution for improving their market presence.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market-103534

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Industry Porters Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Supply-Demand Analysis

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product (Value)

        • Air Purifying Respirators (APR)

          • Unpowered Air-Purifying Respirators

            • Disposable Filtering Half Mask

            • Half Mask

            • Full Face Mask

          • Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)

            • Half Mask

            • Full Face Mask

            • Helmets, Hoods & Visors

        • Supplied Air Respirators

          • Airline Respirators

          • Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)

          • Combination SAR/SCBA or APR/SAR

          • Others

      • By End-use Industry (Value)

        • Industrial

        • Oil & Gas

        • Mining

        • Petrochemical

        • Construction

        • Healthcare

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Fire Service

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

  • May 2020: Honeywell International Inc. announced that it will be building a new production line capable of manufacturing 4.5 million FFP2 & FFP3 removable face masks per month. These measures were enacted to aid the U.K. government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market-103534

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


